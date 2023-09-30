American Oncology Network, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AONC) market cap dropped US$324m last week; Retail investors bore the brunt

Key Insights

Significant control over American Oncology Network by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 26% of the company

22% of American Oncology Network is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 74% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While insiders who own 22% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$687m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of American Oncology Network.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About American Oncology Network?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of American Oncology Network, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

American Oncology Network is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Kevin Nazemi is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Glazer Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 4.2% of common stock, and Kyle W. Francis holds about 0.4% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 3 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of American Oncology Network

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of American Oncology Network, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$687m, and insiders have US$149m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 74% of American Oncology Network shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Oncology Network that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

