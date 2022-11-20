American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
The 2022 American Music Awards are finally underway!
On Sunday night, the annual fan-voted awards show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded lineup of famous faces from the music world and beyond — many of which took home trophies for their work.
Bad Bunny topped the nominations list with eight in total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.
Trailing closely behind him were Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three were up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé also went head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album.
Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM, respectively.
First-time nominees at this year's AMAs were Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.
Lionel Richie was the recipient of this year's Icon Award, marking the "Hello" singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony.
The ceremony — hosted by Wayne Brady — also featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.
See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele - "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles - "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd - Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele - "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles - "As It Was"
Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs - Growin' Up
Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna - DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk - 7220
Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow - "First Class"
Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"
Latto - "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Drake - Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker - Still Over It
The Weeknd - Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long - "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA - "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems - "Essence"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko - La 167
J Balvin - JOSE
Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa
ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G - "MAMIII"
KAROL G - "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro - "Todo de Ti"
Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters - "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID - "Enemy"
Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin - "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Ghost - Impera
Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.