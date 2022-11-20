American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 2022 American Music Awards are finally underway!

On Sunday night, the annual fan-voted awards show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded lineup of famous faces from the music world and beyond — many of which took home trophies for their work.

Bad Bunny topped the nominations list with eight in total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.

Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for MRC Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen

Trailing closely behind him were Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake with six. All three were up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé also went head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album.

Meanwhile, Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30, Harry's House and Dawn FM, respectively.

First-time nominees at this year's AMAs were Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

Lionel Richie was the recipient of this year's Icon Award, marking the "Hello" singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony.

Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Lionel Richie

The ceremony — hosted by Wayne Brady — also featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.

See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele - "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele - "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs - Growin' Up

Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna - DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk - 7220

Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow - "First Class"

Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"

Latto - "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Drake - Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker - Still Over It

The Weeknd - Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long - "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA - "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems - "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko - La 167

J Balvin - JOSE

Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa

ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G - "MAMIII"

KAROL G - "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro - "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters - "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID - "Enemy"

Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Måneskin - "Beggin'"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Ghost - Impera

Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

ELVIS

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

