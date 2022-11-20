American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!

Jack Irvin
·6 min read
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Shawn Carter Foundation; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Beyoncé; Bad Bunny; Taylor Swift

The 2022 American Music Awards are finally underway!

On Sunday night, the annual fan-voted awards show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded lineup of famous faces from the music world and beyond — many of which took home trophies for their work.

Bad Bunny topped the nominations list with eight in total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Record Companies amid AMAs Promo Drama

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs as he headlines the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for MRC Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen

Trailing closely behind him were Taylor SwiftBeyoncé and Drake with six. All three were up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé also went head-to-head for female pop artist and pop album.

Meanwhile, AdeleHarry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations and were all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30Harry's House and Dawn FM, respectively.

First-time nominees at this year's AMAs were Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

Lionel Richie was the recipient of this year's Icon Award, marking the "Hello" singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony.

RELATED: Lionel Richie Says It's 'Surreal' to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs: 'I'm Immensely Grateful'

Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Lionel Richie

The ceremony — hosted by Wayne Brady — also featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie PuthAri Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie UnderwoodImagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news music's big night.

See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Adele

  • Bad Bunny

  • Beyoncé

  • Drake

  • Harry Styles

  • Taylor Swift

  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Dove Cameron

  • GAYLE

  • Latto

  • Måneskin

  • Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

  • Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"

  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny

  • Coldplay

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Elton John

  • The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Adele - "Easy On Me"

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"

  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny

  • Drake

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Harry Styles

  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Adele

  • Beyoncé

  • Doja Cat

  • Lizzo

  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • BTS

  • Coldplay

  • Imagine Dragons

  • Måneskin

  • OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Adele - 30

  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

  • Beyoncé - Renaissance

  • Harry Styles - Harry's House

  • Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

  • The Weeknd - Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • Adele - "Easy On Me"

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"

  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - "STAY"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Cody Johnson

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Lainey Wilson

  • Maren Morris

  • Miranda Lambert

  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay

  • Lady A

  • Old Dominion

  • Parmalee

  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones

  • Luke Combs - Growin' Up

  • Cody Johnson - Human: The Double Album

  • Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)

  • Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"

  • Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

  • Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake

  • Future

  • Kendrick Lamar

  • Lil Baby

  • Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B

  • GloRilla

  • Latto

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU

  • Gunna - DS4EVER

  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

  • Lil Durk - 7220

  • Polo G - Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems - "WAIT FOR U"

  • Jack Harlow - "First Class"

  • Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"

  • Latto - "Big Energy"

  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Brent Faiyaz

  • Chris Brown

  • GIVĒON

  • Lucky Daye

  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Beyoncé

  • Doja Cat

  • Muni Long

  • Summer Walker

  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Beyoncé - Renaissance

  • Drake - HonestlyNevermind

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

  • Summer Walker - Still Over It

  • The Weeknd - Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL"

  • Muni Long - "Hrs And Hrs"

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

  • SZA - "I Hate U"

  • Wizkid ft. Tems - "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny

  • Farruko

  • J Balvin

  • Jhayco

  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Anitta

  • Becky G

  • Kali Uchis

  • KAROL G

  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

  • Calibre 50

  • Eslabon Armado

  • Grupo Firme

  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

  • Farruko - La 167

  • J Balvin - JOSE

  • Rauw Alejandro - Vice Versa

  • ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

  • Becky G x KAROL G - "MAMIII"

  • KAROL G - "PROVENZA"

  • Rauw Alejandro - "Todo de Ti"

  • Sebastián Yatra - "Dos Oruguitas"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • Imagine Dragons

  • Machine Gun Kelly

  • Måneskin

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

  • Foo Fighters - "Love Dies Young"

  • Imagine Dragons x JID - "Enemy"

  • Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

  • Måneskin - "Beggin'"

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

  • Ghost - Impera

  • Imagine Dragons - Mercury – Act 1

  • Machine Gun Kelly - mainstream sellout

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • Anne Wilson

  • for KING & COUNTRY

  • Katy Nichole

  • Matthew West

  • Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • CeCe Winans

  • DOE

  • E. Dewey Smith

  • Maverick City Music

  • Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • Diplo

  • Marshmello

  • Swedish House Mafia

  • The Chainsmokers

  • Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

  • ELVIS

  • Encanto

  • Sing 2

  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

  • Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

  • Burna Boy

  • CKay

  • Fireboy DML

  • Tems

  • Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

  • BLACKPINK

  • BTS

  • SEVENTEEN

  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

  • TWICE

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Latest Stories

  • American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night

    The 2022 American Music Awards — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

  • Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall

    Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted, though bands of lake-effect snow were expected to bring up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) by Monday morning in some parts of the state that were largely spared in earlier rounds. Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo.

  • 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Just Dropped Major News About His Future on the Show

    Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck revealed whether or not he'd return for future seasons of the beloved CBS drama.

  • Family Guy Cast Reminisces Over Iconic Series as It Hits 400 Episodes: 'Greatest Gig on the Planet'

    The long-running adult animation series will air its 40th episode on Fox Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

  • Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC Ea

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Anunoby "wrung out" after games due to his high energy on both ends of the floor

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby admits he's "wrung out" after Toronto Raptors games this season. It's easy to see why. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Raptors' most consistent two-way players, and one of the league's finest defenders. He scored 32 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in Toronto's 112-104 win over Miami on Wednesday, and was doling out brilliant passes as naturally as he was throwing down dunks or scoring three-pointers. "I've never just thought of myself as a defensive-only p

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Suzuki scores shootout winner to lead Canadiens past Flyers 5-4

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens seem to just find a way when down by one goal late in a game. With three seconds remaining, Cole Caufield netted a one-timer to force overtime followed by Nick Suzuki confirming Montreal’s 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with a game-winning goal in the shootout. “I feel like we've had some practice with that a little bit last year and this year, so it's something we obviously work on in practice and talk about,” Caufield said about playing with

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing