American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners!
The American Music Awards are back!
The fan-voted award show will be airing live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC at 8 p.m. ET — and will be hosted by the one and only Cardi B.
The night will mark Cardi's first time hosting the award show — and the rapper, 29, previously said she was "so excited," and "ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"
Featuring a star-studded line-up of performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, BTS with Coldplay, Silk Sonic and many more — the night will not disappoint!
Ahead of the night, Rodrigo, 18, was the leading contender of the night. She had seven nominations including new artist of the year. The "Good 4 U" singer could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee if she earns five of her seven awards. The Weeknd follows closely behind with six nominations, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon are tied with five.
Looking to see who won in each category? Check out the complete list of AMA Awards winners below, which will be updated through the evening:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks "Buss It"
Måneskin "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B "Up"
Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
Lee Brice - Hey World
Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave - SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
Polo G "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Queen Naija - missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R. "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G - KG0516
Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko "Pepas"
Kali Uchis "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.