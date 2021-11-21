American Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

Andy Swift
ABC is kicking off Turkey Week (that’s a thing, right?) with Sunday’s American Music Awards, but not every artist will leave the Microsoft Theater feeling as thankful as when they arrive.

Heading into the Cardi B-hosted ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven total nominations, including both Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. (Not too shabby for a first outing.)

The Weeknd follows closely behind with six nominations, also including Artist of the Year. Other top multi-nominated artists include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, each of whom received five nominations.

As always, the AMAs have assembled an impressive group of presenters to announce this year’s winners. Brandy, Madelyn Cline, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, Winnie Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, JoJo Siwa and JB Smoove are all slated to present.

Read on for a full list of this year’s winners, including those announced on TikTok earlier in the day, which we’ll update throughout the ceremony:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid Laroi

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B – “Up”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (WINNER!)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior – “Mood”
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More” (WINNER!)
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – “Peaches”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP

Drake
Ed Sheeran (WINNER!)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (WINNER!)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP

AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP

Ariana Grande – Positions
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
The Kid Laroi – F*ck Love

FAVORITE SONG – POP

BTS – “Butter”
Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – HIP-HOP

Drake (WINNER!)
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – HIP-HOP

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER!)
Saweetie

FAVORITE ALBUM – HIP-HOP

Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Juice Wrld – Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion – Good News (WINNER!)
Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave – SoulFly

FAVORITE SONG – HIP-HOP

Cardi B – “Up”
Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav – “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay featuring 6lack – “Calling My Phone”
Polo G – “Rapstar”
Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan (WINNER!)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood (WINNER!)
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay (WINNER!)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Gabby Barrett – Goldmine (WINNER!)
Lee Brice – Hey World
Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones” (WINNER!)
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – R&B

Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd (WINNER!)
Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – R&B

Doja Cat (WINNER!)
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

FAVORITE ALBUM – R&B

Doja Cat – Planet Her (WINNER!)
Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Queen Naija – Missunderstood

FAVORITE SONG – R&B

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER!)
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny (WINNER!)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – LATIN

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (WINNER!)
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G – KG0516
Maluma – Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”
Bad Bunny x Rosalía – “La Noche de Anoche”
Farruko – “Pepas”
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Maluma and The Weeknd – “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ROCK

AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC

David Guetta
Illenium
Marshmello (WINNER!)
Regard
Tiësto

FAVORITE ARTIST – INSPIRATIONAL

Cain
Carrie Underwood (WINNER!)
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

FAVORITE ARTIST – GOSPEL

Kanye West (WINNER!)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks – “Buss It”
Måneskin – “Beggin'”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Popp Hunna – “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

How did your favorite artists fare at this year’s AMAs? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the winners below.

