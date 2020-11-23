American Music Awards 2020 winners: The full list

American Music Awards (Invision)

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber were among the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Swift took home the prestigious Artist of the Year award during Sunday (22 November) night’s event, using her acceptance speech to reveal that she has begun rerecording her music.

Swift also took home awards for Favourite Female Artist in the pop/rock category and Favourite Music Video for “Cardigan”.

The Weeknd received three awards in the soul/R&B categories, while Justin Bieber also picked up three prizes.

Doja Cat was named New Artist of the Year, as well as Favourite Female Artist for soul/R&B.

See the full list of 2020 American Music Award nominees and winners below…

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift – WINNER

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat – WINNER

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours" – WINNER

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – "Savage Remix”

Favourite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "cardigan" – WINNER

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Favourite Male Artist (Pop/Rock)

Justin Bieber – WINNER

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist (Pop/Rock)

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favourite Duo or Group (Pop/Rock)

BTS – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album (Pop/Rock)

Harry Styles – Fine Line – WINNER

Taylor Swift – folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Favourite Song (Pop/Rock)

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – WINNER

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist (Country)

Kane Brown – WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist (Country)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris – WINNER

Favourite Duo or Group (Country)

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album (Country)

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God’s Country – WINNER

Morgan Wallen – If I Know Me

Favourite Song (Country)

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours” – WINNER

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) – “Nobody But You”

Favourite Male Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop)

DaBaby

Juice WRLD – WINNER

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop)

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album (Rap/Hip-Hop)

Lil Baby – My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – WINNER

Favourite Song (Rap/Hip-Hop)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – WINNER

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Favourite Male Artist (Soul/R&B)

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd – WINNER

Favourite Female Artist (Soul/R&B)

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat – WINNER

Summer Walker

Favourite Album (Soul/R&B)

Doja Cat – Hot Pink

Summer Walker – Over It

The Weeknd – After Hours – WINNER

Favourite Song (Soul/R&B)

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

Summer Walker – “Playing Games”

The Weeknd – “Heartless” – WINNER

Favourite Male Artist (Latin)

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist (Latin)

Becky G – WINNER

KAROL G

Rosalia

Favourite Album (Latin)

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – WINNER

Favourite Song (Latin)

Bad Bunny – “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – WINNER

Favourite Artist (Alternative Rock)

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots – WINNER

Favourite Artist (Adult Contemporary)

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist (Contemporary Inspirational)

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist (Electronic Dance Music)

Kygo

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album – WINNER

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

