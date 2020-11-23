American Music Awards 2020 winners: The full list
Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber were among the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Swift took home the prestigious Artist of the Year award during Sunday (22 November) night’s event, using her acceptance speech to reveal that she has begun rerecording her music.
Swift also took home awards for Favourite Female Artist in the pop/rock category and Favourite Music Video for “Cardigan”.
The Weeknd received three awards in the soul/R&B categories, while Justin Bieber also picked up three prizes.
Doja Cat was named New Artist of the Year, as well as Favourite Female Artist for soul/R&B.
See the full list of 2020 American Music Award nominees and winners below…
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – WINNER
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – WINNER
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours" – WINNER
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – "Savage Remix”
Favourite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "cardigan" – WINNER
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Favourite Male Artist (Pop/Rock)
Justin Bieber – WINNER
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist (Pop/Rock)
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favourite Duo or Group (Pop/Rock)
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Album (Pop/Rock)
Harry Styles – Fine Line – WINNER
Taylor Swift – folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
Favourite Song (Pop/Rock)
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – WINNER
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Favourite Male Artist (Country)
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist (Country)
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – WINNER
Favourite Duo or Group (Country)
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album (Country)
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God’s Country – WINNER
Morgan Wallen – If I Know Me
Favourite Song (Country)
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours” – WINNER
Maren Morris – “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) – “Nobody But You”
Favourite Male Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop)
DaBaby
Juice WRLD – WINNER
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop)
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album (Rap/Hip-Hop)
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – WINNER
Favourite Song (Rap/Hip-Hop)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – WINNER
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Favourite Male Artist (Soul/R&B)
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd – WINNER
Favourite Female Artist (Soul/R&B)
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat – WINNER
Summer Walker
Favourite Album (Soul/R&B)
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours – WINNER
Favourite Song (Soul/R&B)
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
Summer Walker – “Playing Games”
The Weeknd – “Heartless” – WINNER
Favourite Male Artist (Latin)
Bad Bunny – WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist (Latin)
Becky G – WINNER
KAROL G
Rosalia
Favourite Album (Latin)
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – WINNER
Favourite Song (Latin)
Bad Bunny – “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – WINNER
Favourite Artist (Alternative Rock)
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots – WINNER
Favourite Artist (Adult Contemporary)
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers – WINNER
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist (Contemporary Inspirational)
Lauren Daigle – WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite Artist (Electronic Dance Music)
Kygo
Lady Gaga – WINNER
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album – WINNER
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
