American Music Awards 2020: The winners list

Gary Dinges, USA TODAY
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were the leading nominees for this year’s American Music Awards with eight nods apiece.

The show was packed with star power. Along with nominees Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, there were performances from Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

This year’s ceremony featured several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.

Taraji P. Henson hosted Sunday's broadcast on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Here is a list of the awards with the winners' names in bold.

Artist of the year

  • Justin Bieber

  • Post Malone

  • Roddy Ricch

  • Taylor Swift

  • The Weeknd

New artist of the year

  • Lewis Capaldi

  • Doja Cat

  • DaBaby

  • Lil Baby

  • Roddy Ricch

  • Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the year

  • Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

  • DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

  • Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

  • Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

  • Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist

  • BTS

  • Billie Eilish

  • EXO

  • Ariana Grande

  • NCT 127

Favorite music video

  • Doja Cat, “Say So”

  • Future featuring Drake “Life Is Good”

  • Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

  • Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist – Pop/rock

  • Justin Bieber

  • Post Malone

  • The Weeknd

Favorite female artist – Pop/rock

  • Dua Lipa

  • Lady Gaga

  • Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group – Pop/rock

  • BTS

  • Jonas Brothers

  • Maroon 5

Favorite album – Pop/rock

  • Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

  • Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Dua Lipa, who won favorite pop/rock song for “Don’t Start Now,” appeared from London.

Favorite song – Pop/rock

  • Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

  • Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

  • Post Malone, “Circles”

  • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist – Country

  • Kane Brown

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

Favorite female artist – Country

  • Gabby Barrett

  • Miranda Lambert

  • Maren Morris

Favorite duo or group – Country

  • Dan + Shay

  • Florida Georgia Line

  • Old Dominion

Favorite album – Country

  • Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

  • Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

  • Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept the award for favorite country song for "10,000 Hours."

Favorite song – Country

  • Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

  • Maren Morris, “The Bones”

  • Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Favorite male artist – Rap/hip-hop

  • DaBaby

  • Juice WRLD

  • Roddy Ricch

Favorite female artist – Rap/hip-hop

  • Cardi B

  • Nicki Minaj

  • Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite album – Rap/hip-hop

  • Lil Baby, “My Turn”

  • Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

  • Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for favorite rap/hip-hop song.

Favorite song – Rap/hip-hop

  • Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

  • DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

  • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite male artist – Soul/R&B

  • Chris Brown

  • John Legend

  • The Weeknd

Favorite female artist – Soul/R&B

  • Jhene Aiko

  • Doja Cat

  • Summer Walker

The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B album for "After Hours."

Favorite album – Soul/R&B

  • Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

  • Summer Walker, “Over It”

  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite song – Soul/R&B

  • Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

  • Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

  • The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite male artist – Latin

  • Bad Bunny

  • J Balvin

  • Ozuna

Becky G accepts the award for favorite female Latin artist.
Becky G accepts the award for favorite female Latin artist.

Favorite female artist – Latin

  • Becky G

  • Karol G

  • Rosalía

Favorite album – Latin

  • Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”

  • Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban a Salir”

  • Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite song – Latin

  • Bad Bunny, “Vete”

  • Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

  • Karol G Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Favorite artist – Alternative rock

  • Billie Eilish

  • Tame Impala

  • Twenty One Pilots

Favorite artist – Adult contemporary

  • Lewis Capaldi

  • Jonas Brothers

  • Maroon 5

Favorite artist – Contemporary inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle

  • For King & Country

  • Kanye West

Favorite artist – Electronic dance music

  • Kygo

  • Lady Gaga

  • Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack

  • "Birds of Prey: The Album"

  • "Frozen II"

  • "Trolls: World Tour"

Contributing: The Associated Press

