American Music Awards 2020: The winners list

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were the leading nominees for this year’s American Music Awards with eight nods apiece.

The show was packed with star power. Along with nominees Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, there were performances from Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

This year’s ceremony featured several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.

Taraji P. Henson hosted Sunday's broadcast on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Here is a list of the awards with the winners' names in bold.

Artist of the year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the year

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite music video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future featuring Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist – Pop/rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite female artist – Pop/rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group – Pop/rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite album – Pop/rock

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Dua Lipa, who won favorite pop/rock song for “Don’t Start Now,” appeared from London.

Favorite song – Pop/rock

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite female artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite duo or group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite album – Country

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept the award for favorite country song for "10,000 Hours."

Favorite song – Country

Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Favorite male artist – Rap/hip-hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite female artist – Rap/hip-hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite album – Rap/hip-hop

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for favorite rap/hip-hop song.

Favorite song – Rap/hip-hop

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite male artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite female artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite soul/R&B album for "After Hours."

Favorite album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite male artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Becky G accepts the award for favorite female Latin artist.

Favorite female artist – Latin

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite album – Latin

Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban a Salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite song – Latin

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Favorite artist – Alternative rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite artist – Adult contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite artist – Contemporary inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite artist – Electronic dance music

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack

"Birds of Prey: The Album"

"Frozen II"

"Trolls: World Tour"

