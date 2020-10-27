American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations; Meghan Thee Stallion scores 5 nods

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are the leading nominees for this year's American Music Awards with eight apiece.

Both will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift, it was announced on Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next leading nominee with five, including for new artist of the year. Other contenders include Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby.

This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honours and several new awards for Latin music.

This year's ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and air live on ABC on 22 November.

Most music awards shows have foregone live audiences or moved performances outdoors as a precaution against the coronavirus. Many, like the BET Awards, Country Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, have opted for a mix of live and pre-taped performances.

Several nominees were announced by Dua Lipa on Good Morning America.

Collaboration of the Year nominees: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"; DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"; Dan + Shay w/ Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"; Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"; Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

Swift has the chance to extend her lead as the most awarded artist in AMA history " she already has 29 wins.

Swift, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat all have four nominations apiece.

Billie Eilish, an awards favourite since her sweeping wins at the Grammy Awards, scored two nominations, for favorite alternative rock artist and favorite social artist.

Kanye West earned a nomination for favourite contemporary inspirational artist. If he wins, it would be his first AMA win in a dozen years.

Dan + Shay earned three nominations, including for favourite country duo or group, where they're up against Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

Harry Styles could pick up his first solo award at the ceremony for his album Fine Lines.

Juice WRLD, who died in December, received a posthumous nomination for favorite male rap/hip-hop artist.

