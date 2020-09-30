'American Murder' director discusses Chris Watts and the Watts family murders: 'This is a man who is a stranger to the truth'

The Watts family before the tragic murders of Shannan Watts and her two children by her husband, Chris Watts, a story told in the Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door. (Photo: Shannan Watts/Courtesy of Netflix)

From the beginning, the new Netflix documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door, was never going to be a typical true crime documentary. In telling the tragic story of Shannan Watts — who was murdered along with her two daughters and unborn child by her husband, Chris Watts, in 2018 — director Jenny Popplewell made the bold creative choice to let Shannan herself guide the narrative by using footage and text messages she posted on Facebook or had stored on her phone. That’s how the U.K. based filmmaker first experienced the story herself, visiting Watts’s social media presence after news of the Colorado murders filtered across the Atlantic.

“I went straight to Shanann's Facebook page, and she's still alive on there and feels like everybody else, you know?” Popplewell tells Yahoo Entertainment. “That just stuck with me. I decided that rather than our film telling people what to think, we could just show them.”

Premiering on Netflix on Sept. 30, American Murder shows viewers not only material that Shannan filmed or wrote herself, but also footage from police body-cams, interrogation rooms, news reports and even a neighbors’ security camera. “We couldn’t have made this film two or three years ago,” Popplewell says. “Everything was captured on camera in some kind of recording device.”

Much of the private footage that the director incorporates into the film was made publicly available by police, although she still made a point of seeking the cooperation of Shannan Watts’s family. Among the never-before-seen material the family allowed included in the film is video footage from Shannan and Chris’s wedding, as well as a moving letter than Shannan wrote to her husband weeks before he killed her. “That letter corrected the narrative by showing she wanted to make their relationship work. There was no room left for him to say that she was making things difficult for him, and he felt this was the only way out. I felt like it exonerated her.”

Popplewell makes it clear that the film’s ultimate intention is not to re-try the case, but instead offer confirmation that Chris Watts and Chris Watts alone is responsible for the deaths of his family. Despite pleading guilty to the crimes, Watts — who is currently serving five life sentences — has offered varying accounts about his motives and Shannan’s own behavior; during his first confession, which is presented in American Murder, he claimed that she murdered their daughters after he asked for a separation. “This is a man who is a stranger to the truth so I'm not looking to him to give us any facts in the film,” Popplewell says emphatically. “He's someone we just watch tell lie after lie after lie.”

Yahoo Entertainment: How much of this documentary was, for you, a way to comment on how our lives today are documented on social media and elsewhere?

Jenny Popplewell: The film does provide a sense of how we have a camera in our hand everywhere we go, and every moment is captured for home video. But what it’s not so much about is how we perhaps lead a fake life online. If you look back at Shannan’s Facebook page, she doesn’t mention Chris or how wonderful he is after he starts detaching from her. Her last public mention of him is the pregnancy announcement, and that was the last time they were happy. After that, he begins his affair and her posts become very sporadic and withdrawn.

So I don’t think she’s guilty of oversharing and saying everything’s great when it wasn’t. I know that’s what people think she did. I think she was happy; I’ve looked back through years of her personal archive, and there were lots of happy family events with her and Chris. Their weekends revolved around the children, and they were really engaged and happy in those videos. It all changed when he committed adultery [with Nichol Kessinger]. That’s something she’s completely blindsided by, and desperately spends five weeks trying to understand while she’s pregnant with their child.

That’s the story I wanted to show: We’re not here to solve the crime, because no one will understand why Chris did this. He doesn’t know why he did this. We know what the trigger was: It was an affair that got too much for him, and he made a ridiculous choice to get rid of one life for another. I can’t explain that, but what I can do is tell Shannan’s story, and the lead up to her heartbreak is so relatable to so many people. She’s so relatable, and I hope people sympathize with her and stop the victim blaming.

