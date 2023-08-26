Megan Khang takes sole possession of lead in second round of CPKC Women's Open

VANCOUVER — Megan Khang of the United States is the second-round leader at the CPKC Women's Open.

She was tied for 13th after the first round and shot a 6-under 66 Friday to move into the top spot in the morning wave at 7-under.

Sweden's Linn Grant was 1 under on the day to hold on to second at 6-under overall.

Superstar Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 4-under 68 to see the weekend with a 1-under score.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the only other Canadian to make the 4-over cut.

She had a 4-over 76 to sit at 1 over.

An air quality advisory in metro Vancouver was declared in the morning due to smoke from ongoing wildfires in British Columbia's Interior region.

That advisory included Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the tournament's host, but its course remained relatively clear of smoke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press