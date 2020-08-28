American Manganese Provides Update on Spin-Out

Professional Geoscientist is Completing a NI43-101 Report on the Rocher DeBoule IOCG Property

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report that work is progressing on the proposed spin-out of some of its mineral properties into a new company, as announced on July 23, 2020.

First, the Company has engaged Ron Parent, P.Geo, to complete a NI43-101 compliant report on its Rocher DeBoule Property, a project which contains a past-producing high grade copper and gold mine. Highlights of the mine, as reported in Bulletin No. 43 from the British Columbia Department of Mines and Petroleum Resources, were discussed in the July 23, 2020 news release. Work to be performed on the Rocher Deboule Property will include geological modelling, mapping, and mineral resource evaluation.

The Company is also preparing to seek an interim court order to hold a special general meeting of shareholders, in order to have its shareholders approve a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Details of the Arrangement will be forthcoming.

