American Manganese Inc. to Participate in the Canadian Secondary Battery R&D Mission to South Korea - October 20-24

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to be participating in the Canadian Secondary Battery R&D Mission to South Korea from October 20-24, 2020, as part of InterBattery 2020, which aims to give participants greater exposure to Korean and international organizations.

The Canadian Secondary Battery R&D Mission to South Korea is delivered by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), through the Canadian Embassy in Seoul and in collaboration with the National Research Council Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), which includes planned elements such as:

Tailored business-to-business meetings with Korean companies to discuss R&D collaboration opportunities.

Virtual speaking opportunities to present company capabilities for industrial R&D collaboration to South Korean companies, industry associations, researchers and public agencies.

American Manganese will be presenting a virtual presentation at the Canadian Secondary Battery Networking Forum on October 21st. This sold-out event will have a presentation recording available, with Korean subtitles, for interested companies after October 21st.

The South Korean public and private sectors have been investing heavily in battery technologies to maintain their competitive and innovative status to stay ahead of international competitors. South Korea is already well recognized in the global supply chain of battery components and home to many global leaders in the secondary battery manufacturing sector, such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation.

The mission's objective is to focus on introducing Canadian companies to potential Korean partners for industrial R&D collaboration with potential for future commercialization. Examples of R&D collaboration include validation, adaptation, or joint development of Canadian technology in the Korean or other markets.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

