American Man Arrested After Fatal Attack at Fairytale Castle in Germany

An American is suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting two women near a popular castle in Germany, local authorities said Thursday.

One of the women died from injuries sustained during the attack at the tourist hotspot, which inspired the Disney castle in Sleeping Beauty.

A 30-year-old U.S. national fled the scene after the attack on Wednesday, in which the suspect allegedly attempted to sexually assault two female tourists before pushing them off a steep slope near the Marienbruecke bridge.

The man allegedly came across his victims on the route to the bridge—which is known for its views of the Neuschwanstein Castle—when the attack began.

Police say the man attacked the younger woman, aged 21, before a 22-year-old came to her aid.

The suspect allegedly pushed the older woman down the slope before strangling the younger woman and her pushing her as well.

Police in the state of Bavaria said the man was caught after he attempted to run and he is now in custody.

The 21-year-old woman died in hospital overnight, authorities said, while the 22-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

