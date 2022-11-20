American Logan Sargeant Secures Super License, Should Join Williams in F1

NurPhoto - Getty Images

Last month, Williams leadership said that American Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant would join the team in Formula 1 next season if he could secure his Super License in the final round of the F2 championship. Sargeant sat third in the series at the time and needed to complete a top six finish in the championship to avoid the same fate as Colton Herta, who had reportedly agreed to an F1 deal with AlphaTauri before his super license waiver was rejected by the FIA. A full month later, the final round of the 2022 Formula 2 championship was finally held, and Sargeant held up his end of the bargain.

The American rookie finished sixth and fifth in the weekend's races, enough to take fourth in the final F2 standings and ensure he had the necessary points to be granted the license. While he was still at some mathematical risk of missing out entering today's race, Sargeant's strong performance in the closing round put him 22 points ahead of the seventh-place spot in the championship that would have greatly damaged his chances of joining Williams next season.

None of the three drivers ahead of Sargeant were under serious consideration for Formula 1 seats this season. Most notably, third-year F2 driver and series champion Felipe Drugovich had to settle for a development role with Aston Martin despite winning the championship by over 100 points. By contrast, the fourth-place Sargeant had just 148 points total. However, Sargeant was the year's most successful rookie and his two feature wins equal what 2020 Formula 2 champion Mick Schumacher scored in his own championship season.

When Sargeant officially joins Williams, he will be the first American driver to start a Formula 1 season with a team since Scott Speed in 2007. He will be the first American to compete in any Formula 1 race since Alexander Rossi's partial season with Marussia in 2015.

