American Jennifer Chang leads after 36 holes; Michelle Liu low Canadian in 7th

RED DEER, Alta. — American Jennifer Chang vaulted herself into the lead in the second round of the 106th Canadian Women's Amateur Championship, while Michelle Liu is the low Canadian through 36 holes.

Chang moved atop the leaderboard with a 5-under 67 on Wednesday that leaves her 8 under.

She went bogey free at Red Deer Golf & Country Club for the lowest score of the day.

"I thought I played pretty well (yesterday) at 3 under and today I really took it up a notch," said Chang.

Andrea Lee of the U.S. sits in second place, one stroke behind Chang. American Brianna Navarrosa is third at 4 under.

Liu, from Vancouver, is tied for seventh at 2 under. The 12-year-old fired a bogey-free round, sinking two birdies.

Seventy-two players have advanced to the final two rounds of the championship.

The 2019 Canadian Women's Amateur champion will earn an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship and the 2019 CP Women's Open in August. Should the winner be a non-Canadian, the low Canadian will also earn an exemption to the national championship.

The Canadian Press