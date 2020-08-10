American IRA Releases Post of Common Warnings for People Who Ignore Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Should retirement investors who ignore Self-Directed IRAs be warned about what they're missing? That's the most recent topic at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, which recently released its latest post on the American IRA blog. The topic-"Warnings For People Who Ignore Self-Directed IRAs"-addresses the frequent concerns of people who are initially dismissive of Self-Directed IRAs. In the post, American IRA points out many of the misconceptions investors harbor about this style of investing.

For example, "Warning #1" addresses the issue of diversification. The warning here: that investors may not be as diversified as they think they are, simply because they own a stock fund made up of many stocks. American IRA argues that asset classes are an important consideration for anyone who's looking to build a retirement nest egg. Using a broad range of asset classes including stocks, real estate, and even precious metals can potentially expose investors to less overall risk when there are troubles in the economy.

Warning #2 is a little more subtle. In the second warning, American IRA argues that even those who think that they have a "hands-off" approach to retirement are actually deciding on a strategy. In this way, American IRA looks to debunk the myth that retirement can be completely passive. Even choosing a passive strategy, it argues, is a type of strategy-and one that investors should feel some personal responsibility for.

"Individuals have to plan for retirement, even if they think that it's easy to just use employee matching and nothing else," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "One of the goals of this post was to point out that we're all responsible for building towards and saving for retirement. And if we don't take some control over our financial destiny, we run the risk of having our destiny decided for us by elements like market conditions, many of which are well outside of our control."

