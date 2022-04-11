American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at American Educational Research Association Annual Meeting

American Institutes for Research
Arlington, Va., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and their work will be highlighted at several sessions during the annual American Educational Research Association (AERA) Annual Meeting, being held April 21-26, 2022, in San Diego, California and virtually. AIR is a Platinum sponsor of the event.

AERA is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning, and its annual meeting is one of the largest gatherings of education researchers, policymakers and practitioners. The theme for this year’s conference is “Cultivating Equitable Education Systems for the 21st Century,” with a focus on bridging opportunity gaps and fostering equity for all students amid multiple crises, including the pandemic and systemic racism.

AIR experts will present at several sessions on a wide variety of topics, including social and emotional learning and school disciplinary practices, educational equity, college and career readiness, special education, English language learners, and many others. Several sessions featuring AIR staff and their work are listed below, and a full listing is available in our AERA program booklet.

AIR will be sharing information about AERA on social media, including the @AIRInforms Twitter account, using the hashtag #AIRatAERA. Visit the AERA conference website to learn more about the annual meeting and see a full listing of sessions.

National Council on Measurement in Education

The National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME) will also hold its annual meeting April 21-24 in San Diego. NCME is a professional organization for individuals involved in assessment, evaluation, testing and other aspects of educational measurement and generally holds its annual meeting at the same time and location as AERA.

AIR experts will present at several sessions on a range of topics, including methodology, international assessments, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), and more. Some of these sessions are highlighted below. See the NCME section of AIR’s AERA program booklet to view a full list of sessions featuring AIR staff and work.

For more information on the NCME conference and a full listing of sessions, visit the NCME conference website.

Select Sessions Featuring AIR Experts

(All times are Pacific Daylight Time)

AERA

Thursday, April 21

8:00 - 9:30 a.m.

Paper: School Climate Assessments: Measuring the Conditions That Support Students’ Social and Emotional Competencies
AIR Presenters/Authors: Juliette Berg, Anne Diffenderffer and David M. Osher

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Floor: North Tower, Ground Level, Pacific Ballroom 23
Symposium Session: Assessing Competencies for Social and Emotional Learning: Conceptualization, Development and Applications

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Paper: Are Student Needs-Targeted Funds Allocated to the Schools that Need Them the Most? Voices from the Field?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison, Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes, Caitlin Kearns, Jesse D. Levin and Alejandra Martin

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Floor: North Building, Lobby Level, Rancho Santa Fe 2
Symposium Session: School Finance Policy, Equity and Resource Allocation: Evidence from K–12 and Higher Education

4:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Paper: Examining the Efficacy of Restorative Practices on School Safety and Student Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Amelia Auchstetter, Roger Jarjoura, Christina LiCalsi, Andrew P. Swanlund and Melissa Yisak

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B
Symposium Session: Evaluation and Instructional Interventions in Schools

Friday, April 22

8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Paper: Entrance to Four-Year College STEM Majors: Motivation, STEM Course-Taking, NAEP Mathematics Performance and Social Networks
AIR Presenters/Authors: Yifan Bai, George W. Bohrnstedt, Markus Broer, Darrick Yee, Jizhi Zhang and Xiaying Zheng

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Floor: North Building, Lobby Level, Marriott Grand Ballroom 6
Symposium Session: Does NAEP Predict Student Postsecondary Preparedness?

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Paper: Engaging Dual Language Learner Families in Their Child's Early Education
AIR Presenter/Author: Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes

Paper: Instructional Practices to Support Young Dual Language Learners
AIR Presenters/Authors: Deborah J. Holtzman and Lisa Jean White

Paper: Professional Development for Teachers of Young Dual Language Learners
AIR Presenter/Author: Rebecca Bergey

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt, Floor: 2nd Level, Harbor Tower, Harbor Ballroom C
Symposium Session: Supporting Dual Language Learners, Their Families and Their Teachers: A Statewide Study of Learning Across Systems

2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Paper: Impacts of Attending a Deeper Learning Network High School on College Enrollment and Degree Completion
AIR Presenters/Authors: Catherine Sousa Bitter, Elaine Yang and Kristina Lillian Zeiser

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B
Roundtable Session: College Access, Choice and Transitions

Saturday, April 23

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Paper: Are Technical High Schools Worth the Investment? A Cost-Benefit Analysis
AIR Presenter/Author: Mary Smith
AIR Session Chair: Katherine Hughes

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt, Floor: 3rd Level, Seaport Tower, Torrey Hills A
Symposium Session: New Evidence on the Effectiveness of Career and Technical Education

2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Paper: Preservice Predictors of Teacher Candidates' Employment and Earnings Inside and Outside of Public Schools
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald
AIR Session Chair: Roddy Theobald

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Floor: North Building, Lobby Level, Rancho Santa Fe 2
Symposium Session: Teacher Recruitment, Preparation and Workforce Diversity


Paper: How Do the Outcomes of Middle-Skilled Adults Compare?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Pawlowski and Jaleh B. Soroui

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt, Floor: 3rd Level, Seaport Tower, Hillcrest CD
Paper Session: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies Studies of Adult Literacy and Education

Sunday, April 24

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Invited Speaker Session: Quantitative Methods for Rigorous Equitable Research
AIR Chair and Moderator: Sarah Peko-Spicer
AIR Panelist: Jessica Heppen

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Floor: Upper Level, Ballroom 6F

2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Paper: The Relationship Between Algebra Skills, NAEP Performance and Postsecondary Outcomes
AIR Presenter/Author: Burhan Ogut

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Floor: South Building, Level 3, Palomar
Paper Session: Predictors of Academic Achievement: Evidence From NAEP

4:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Paper Session: Now or Never: The Possibilities of Critical Race Theory to Promote Equity in Education Pedagogy and Practice
AIR Discussant: Sarah Mae Olivar

Location: Division Virtual Rooms, Division G: Social Context of Education Virtual Paper Session Room

Monday, April 25

9:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Paper: Classroom Management and the School-to-Prison Pipeline
AIR Presenter/Author: David M. Osher

Location: SIG Virtual Rooms, SIG-Classroom Management Virtual Paper Session Room
Symposium Session: Recent Research on Classroom Management: The Latest Edition of the Handbook of Classroom Management


Paper: Incorporating Economic Evidence in Systematic Reviews in Education
AIR Presenters/Authors: Joshua R. Polanin and Ryan Williams
AIR Session Chair: Joshua R. Polanin

Location: SIG Virtual Rooms, SIG-Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Virtual Paper Session Room
Paper Session: Maximize Capacities of Systematic Reviews: New Tools and Approaches That Can Help

2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Paper: Successes and Challenges Implementing Equitable High School Pathways for College and Career Readiness
AIR Presenter/Author: Lynn T. Mellor

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B
Roundtable Session: Centering Equity and Social Justice in Policy Design and Implementation

Tuesday, April 26

8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Paper: Special Education Teacher Preparation, Literacy Instructional Alignment and Reading Achievement for Students With High-Incidence Disabilities
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber, Kristian Holden and Roddy Theobald

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Floor: South Building, Level 1, Leucadia
Paper Session: Effective and Equitable Literacy Instruction

NCME

Friday, April 22

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Coordinated Paper Session: Digital-transitions, Device-effects and Disadvantage in Large-Scale Assessments
AIR Session Organizer: Martin Hooper

Paper: Analyzing PIRLS 2016 to Explain Differences in Online and Offline Reading Scores
AIR Presenter/Author: Martin Hooper

Paper: Does Device-Type Matter?: Analysis of Tablet and PC Use on TIMSS
AIR Presenters/Authors: Yifan Bai, Martin Hooper and Fusun Sahin

Location: Westin San Diego Gaslamp: Del Mar

Saturday, April 23

9:45 – 11:15

What Lies Beyond? Process Data iSmart Tool
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi and Juanita Hicks

Location: Westin San Diego Gaslamp, La Jolla
Session: Software Demonstrations

1:15 – 2:45 p.m.

Measuring High School Curriculum: How Do Different Methods Compare?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ruhan Circi, Burhan Ogut and Darrick Yee

Location: Westin San Diego Gaslamp, California Ballroom C
Session: eBoard Session

About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org


