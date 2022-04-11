American Idol's Top 24 Perform: Which Singers Get Your Vote From Night 1?

The road to the American Idol finale is long and winding, occasionally diverging into multiple smaller roads. But unlike Robert Frost, we get to take them both.

I’m speaking, of course, about Idol‘s remaining 24 contestants, who have been split into two groups as they sing for America’s votes for the first time this season.

Taking the stage at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii, the first 12 singers performed tonight, while the rest will perform Monday at 8/7c.

Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen — who Idol really wants to take credit for, even though he was cut before the live voting began in Season 10 — served as the contestants’ mentor this week, ironically preparing them to go even further than he did.

So, what did Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have to say about the first round of Top 24 singers? Watch the performances and get their thoughts below, then drop a comment with your own favorites from Sunday’s episode.

