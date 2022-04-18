American Idol's Top 20 Revealed as Viewers Make First Cuts of the Season

With the contestants’ fates now in the viewers’ hands, a trio of American Idol hopefuls got the boot during Sunday’s three-hour (!) Easter egg-stravaganza, cementing this season’s Top 20.

There were originally supposed to be four eliminations this week, but following Monday’s shocking announcement that Kenedi Anderson dropped out of the competition for “personal reasons,” only three needed to be cut from the Top 24… er, Top 23.

Taking the stage to soften that blow were three Idol alumni: Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty) and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips, all with performances of their latest singles.

But amidst all of that nostalgia for seasons past, three contestants had to be eliminated from the competition. The singers who left us on Sunday (presented here in alphabetical order) were Danielle Finn, Scarlet and Sir Blayke.

The Top 20 were revealed over the course of the three-hour event in no particular order, with each lucky singer also getting to perform for more of America’s votes. Monday’s episode (ABC, 8/7c) will reveal which of these 20 will move on to the Top 14, which means six of these people will be gone by tomorrow night.

Read on for a breakdown of what the Top 20 performed on Sunday, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the results. Did America vote out the wrong singers?

