American Idol's Top 14 Revealed in the First Live Episode of Season 20

After bumping three singers from the competition on Sunday, American Idol doubled down with six more eliminations on Monday, revealing this season’s Top 14.

Twenty nervous hopefuls remained atop the two-hour broadcast, with Ryan Seacrest gradually announcing the 10 singers being sent through by America’s votes. The four remaining slots were left to the judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — to fill.

The only question was: Whose performances would double as victory celebrations, and which in-danger singers would need to earn the judges’ favor?

Read on for a breakdown of which 14 singers are moving forward in the competition, including video of each performance (added when available), then drop a comment with your thoughts on the results. Did any of your personal favorites get the boot?

