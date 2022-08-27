American Idol Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'

Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness.

The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories.

On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support and wrote, "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now."

Posting a photo of a weight scale, she added, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."

She has not shared why she's in the hospital.

Diaz first told fans she was hospitalized on Wednesday, sharing a message on her Instagram Stories that said, "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital," according to Heavy.

Per the outlet, she later shared a video of a gift and card she received that read, "I love you so so much. I just wanted to send you a lil something to show my appreciation. I hope you feel better"

Diaz also said, in the video, "Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!"

She continued sharing her experience and posted a clip of her wearing a face mask, writing, "I need a better hospital bruh," she wrote. "I hate it here tbh."

In 2020, the Harlem singer was crowned the season 3 winner during a live (and remote) virtual episode of Idol.

The show made history that season as contestants and judges broadcasted remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"My grandmother has been saying that she doesn't believe that people like us can have their dreams come true," Diaz, previously said on Idol. "This is proof to her!"

"I kept on pushing, kept on singing and look where it's brought me," the former subway singer said. "I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can't come true. Anyone can do it."

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many