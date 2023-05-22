American Idol: [Spoiler] Wins Season 21 After Semi-Surprising Finale — Watch

American Idol wrapped another season on Sunday with a three-hour event that ended with the crowning of the show’s 21st winner.

Colin Stough, Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle took the stage one last time, performing live for America’s votes. Idol also welcomed back the rest of the season’s Top 12 — Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Marybeth Byrd, Nutsa, Oliver Steele, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith — for special performances alongside some of the biggest names in music. (Speaking of names, didn’t at least one of those contestants make you wonder, “Wait, they were in this season?” It’s been a long couple of months, people.)

The judges also took turns in the spotlight, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan each performing a few of their hits. Additional celebrity performers included former Idol rivals Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and Lil Jon, and TLC.

Prior to Sunday’s finale, Tongi was the favorite to win among TVLine readers, with 60 percent predicting his victory. Stough trailed in second place with 24 percent of our readers’ votes, and Danielle placed third with 16 percent. Interestingly, the results were a bit different when we asked our readers which finalist should win — Tongi still led the pack with 45 percent of the votes, but Danielle took second this time with 32 percent, leaving Stough in third place with 23 percent.

So, did those predictions come true? Read on for a breakdown of the finale’s most memorable performances (with videos if available), as well as the final results of America’s votes. When you’re done, vote in our poll and weigh in with your thoughts on the three-hour season ender.

