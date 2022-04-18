'American Idol' pick top 20: Katy Perry brought to tears by contestant Christian Guardino's John Lennon cover

The votes are in, and the results are 20/20.

On Sunday night, contestants from the top 24 of “American Idol,” who performed for America’s vote for the first time last week, discovered their fates as they were narrowed down to the top 20.

Inside a “packed house of 'Idol' superfans,” the top 20 graced the stage to clinch America's vote once more, as well as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Fans at home will now vote overnight for whom they want in the top 14. Viewers can vote on americanidol.com/vote, the “American Idol” app or via text message.

Here's what went down tonight, including a special performance from "Idol" season 19 winner Chayce Beckham:

Emyrson Flora

The 12 vocalists who performed last Sunday were the first to learn their fate. High schooler Emyrson Flora, 16, was the first singer of the night to nab a spot in the top 20.

“Now more than ever, I feel like I belong here, and I just really hope that I get to keep doing this,” Flora said in a prerecorded interview.

Flora gave a commanding and soulful performance of Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me.” Richie and Bryan both praised her stage presence, with Bryan calling her “a superstar in the making.”

Perry encouraged Flora to use the precision of her vocal delivery to enhance her performances. “You may be our youngest, but I think you’re one of our most talented,” Perry told Flora . “You also have the magic to contain the room with every single little note, so play always with those dynamics.”

To keep seeing Flora kill it onstage, text 8 to 21523.

Mike Parker

Country crooner Mike Parker was the next singer to join the top 20. “I’m ready to take on every dream that I’ve ever had,” the 27-year-old carpenter said of being on 'Idol' in a prerecorded interview.

Parker’s heartfelt solo rendition of “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris earned him a standing ovation from all three judges.

“The time is so right for you in the world of music, and you’re checking so many amazing boxes,” Bryan told Parker after his performance.

Richie gave Parker props for his intimate vocal delivery. “You have a storyteller’s voice,” he said. “You have the ability to bring us right to the core and then explode calmly.”

To help Parker keep chasing after his “Idol” dream, text 7 to 21523.

Tristen Gressett

Seventeen-year-old Tristen Gressett also moved on to the top 20.

“Growing up, music has always been such a huge part of my life,” Gressett said in a prerecorded interview. “Music is what I wanna do until the day I go away.”

Gressett lit up the “Idol” stage with a captivating performance of “Sacrifice” by The Weeknd. All three judges gushed over Gressett’s onstage charisma, with Bryan saying he was “born to be on the stage” and Perry likening his stage presence to Jack Nicholson in “The Shining” and Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.”

“I can’t keep my eyes off of you: I don’t know what you’re going to do next,” Richie said. “The dynamics of your presentation is incredible.”

To keep seeing Gressett light up the stage, text 3 to 21523.

Sage

After finding out she’d made the top 20, Sage, 21, brought her earthy rasp to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.”

“It’s really about proving to myself that this isn’t an impossible dream,” Sage said of her journey on the show in a prerecorded interview. “I am not ready to go home.”

Bryan praised Sage’s magnetic vocal prowess.

“Your voice is just right,” Bryan told Sage after her performance. “When you start singing, it’s like all of time and space just goes right to what you’re giving us. From day one, you always really just deliver amazing vocals.”

If you want to hear more of Sage’s voice, text 5 to 21523.

Jay

Platinum-ticket holder Jay opened up about how getting "the platinum ticket hasn’t made everything completely easy."

"There’s such a high bar that everyone holds you to,” Jay said in a prerecorded interview. “It keeps me humble. It keeps me wanting more.”

The 23-year-old medical receptionist gave a dynamic performance of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good,” leaving Bryan impressed by the showstopping rendition.

“That performance really solidified why we gave you the platinum ticket,” Bryan told Jay . “You left this crowd screaming till they’re losing their voices, and that’s what this show is all about.”

Richie agreed: “We gave you that platinum ticket on potential. Tonight, you lived up to that potential.”

If Jay’s performance blew you away, text 1 to 21523.

Nicolina

College student Nicolina launched into a triumphant and haunting performance of “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

“This is all I’ve (dreamt) of growing up,” Nicolina said in a prerecorded interview. “I feel like now that I get to live it, there are moments where I’m taken aback.”

Nicolina’s powerful vocals brought all three judges to their feet.

“I always think to myself while you’re performing, ‘She’s gonna blow. In a minute, she’s gonna explode,’ ” Richie told Nicolina. “You have a way of bringing the absolute peak of a song to its finality.”

If you want to see Nicolina make it to the next round, text 12 to 21523.

Jacob Moran

Jacob Moran, 28, is making his “Idol” redemption count, earning a spot in the top 20. The former nurse revealed he quit his job to pursue music.

“It’s extremely frightening, but who gets two chances at this?” he said in a prerecorded interview. “You just can’t be afraid to fail, and I’m not going to be.”

Moran delivered an upbeat performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.” Richie and Perry said they want to see Moran fully embrace his confidence as a performer.

“I want you to step into your light,” Richie told Moran. “You’ve got the goods: Give it to us.”

Perry added: “It’s about really stepping into who you are as an artist, as a character: eye of the tiger, presentation,” she said. “When you point into the audience, I was like, ‘Ooh, there he is.’ No more fear; fear is done.”

If you loved Moran's fearless performance, text 10 to 21523.

HunterGirl

Singer-songwriter HunterGirl brought her warm country twang to the performance of her original song “Heartbreak Down.”

“Songwriting is a huge part of my life,” HunterGirl said in a prerecorded interview. “… Sharing your life with people can help them through theirs, and so that’s what I’m dedicating my life to… ”

Bryan said the 23-year-old’s vocals sounded like “country radio” and thanked her for “playing a great original.”

“You just have that magic sound and then write the songs to back it up,” Bryan said. “Sky is the limit.”

To hear more of HunterGirl's songs in the competition, text 11 to 21523.

Elli Rowe

College student Elli Rowe, 20, delivered a soaring rendition of “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane.

“More than anything, I’m always focused on dialing down a moment for it to be really intimate, and I want people to just slow down and to feel really free,” Rowe said in a prerecorded interview. “I want America to see that although my voice isn’t the loudest one in the room, it can still be equally as powerful.”

Bryan praised Rowe's vocal delivery. “Your voice is so pure, angelic, emotional,” Bryan told Rowe. "It makes people feel things right off the bat."

To see more emotional performances from Rowe, text 2 to 21523.

Dan Marshall

Dan Marshall was the last contestant from the first half of the top 24 to make it into the top 20, bringing Scarlet and Danielle Finn’s “Idol” journeys to an end.

“I may be the least experienced in this competition, but I have a huge competitive instinct, and I’m planning to prove to America that I belong in the top 14,” Marshall said in a prerecorded interview.

The 24-year-old land surveyor delivered a feel-good performance of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” Richie and Perry were both floored by Marshall’s charming showmanship.

“I just want free tickets and backstage passes,” Richie joked after Marshall’s performance. “The truth of the matter is, you could just take this act right here and go straight on the road immediately.”

Perry praised Marshall’s “authentic” and “natural” stage presence. “Don’t forget y’all, we’re here to be entertained, and I just wanna crush some freakin’ beers and watch you play,” she added.

To keep Marshall out of low places, text 9 to 21523.

Ava Maybee

After the first half of the top 20 was revealed, the remaining 11 vocalists who performed last Monday learned their “Idol” fates, including college student Ava Maybee, who had the moral support of her mom in the audience.

“This is totally full circle,” Maybee said in a prerecorded interview. “When I was young, my mom was the one who took me to ‘American Idol’ tapings, and now I’m taking her to an ‘American Idol’ taping, and I’m like, ‘You can sit in the audience and watch me.’ How many people get to say they can do that?”

Maybee gave a stirring performance of the Demi Lovato power ballad “Anyone,” which earned her a standing ovation from the judges.

“You showed us a different side of you that we didn’t necessarily have imprinted in our minds,” Bryan told Maybee after her performance. “It was a great performance on a very tough song in a very stressful situation, and you nailed it.”

To watch Maybee keep nailing it on the “Idol” stage, text 17 to 21523.

Allegra Miles

After overcoming a struggle with OCD, Allegra Miles, 19, said being on “Idol” has made her “the happiest I’ve been in maybe my whole life.”

“Music is almost the sole thing that made me feel like I have a meaning because it’s gotten me out of the darkest places. It’s given me hope,” Miles said in a prerecorded interview.

Miles served up a sweet rendition of the Tom Petty classic “Free Fallin’,” which Bryan called his “favorite performance of the night,” calling it "one of the most magical things I've ever witnessed" and "breathtaking."

Richie admired the way Miles reinvented the song.

“You made a Tom Petty song a love song, a song where we’re sitting there melting,” Richie said. “You are one of the best of this evening.”

To keep Miles from falling in this competition, text 15 to 21523.

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson didn't "expect it to go this far at all" but he made it into the top 20. "I’m just so grateful," Thompson said in a prerecorded interview.

Thompson slowed things down with a moving performance of “Falling” by Harry Styles, wowing all three judges by the song’s end.

“You just deserve the world. You are a great human being,” Perry told Thompson. “You’re so humble and beautiful, and so whatever happens, you’ve got your shot. You have opened the door; just walk through it.”

To help Thompson make it to the next round, text 18 to 21523.

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene celebrated making it to the top 20 with a cathartic performance of Tom Odell's “Heal.”

“This round I really want to make people feel something,” the 20-year-old musician said in a prerecorded interview. “Doing vulnerable, more emotional music is a huge part of who I am as a human. I’m just really stoked to share this side of myself.”

Richie and Perry were both awestruck by Marlene’s performance.

“The only way I can describe that performance is probably that we witnessed a possession,” Richie said. “It was spiritual.”

Perry echoed Richie’s enthusiasm. “I felt every ounce of your pain and your journey in that song,” she said. “You’re just growing into the most beautiful woman right before my eyes.”

If you want to keep seeing more sides of Marlene, text 19 to 21523.

Christian Guardino

Christian Guardino is counting his blessings after nabbing a spot in the top 20. The 22-year-old said overcoming the difficulties of his retinal disorder when he was younger has made him more appreciative of his time on “Idol.”

“… I can’t take anything for granted, and that’s why I’m standing here today,” Guardino said in a prerecorded interview. “It just makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Guardino put a soulful spin on John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which brought Perry to tears.

“Hearing what you have overcome and the mountains you’ve climbed and the attitude of gratitude that you have, and then you sing ‘Imagine,’ which is a world-changing song,” Perry said. “You were put on this planet to do something super powerful, and you are doing it right now and in this room.”

Richie complimented Guardino’s inspiring character, calling him “the poster child for the power of the human spirit.”

“There’s so many people in the world who would say, ‘This is what’s wrong with my life,’ and then you walk out and say, ‘Let me tell you what’s next,’ ” Richie added. “You’ve taken all of your blessings and joined us on this stage.”

If you can’t imagine “Idol” without Guardino’s voice, text 21 to 21523.

Fritz Hager

Fritz Hager, 20, offered a searing acoustic rendition of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over.”

“It was one of the most touching performances I’ve ever seen from you,” Richie told Hager after his performance. “Continue that.”

Perry said the performance was a watershed moment for Hager as an artist.

“This show is not just like a competition. This is an opportunity for people to be reborn, and I see that in you, and I don’t think you’ll ever be misunderstood again,” Perry said. “I think that you see yourself, we see you, and the world sees you now.”

To keep the party going for Hager, text 23 to 21523.

Katyrah Love

Katyrah Love celebrated making it into the top 20 with a joyful performance of “Dream” by Bishop Briggs.

“Since I was a little girl, I knew that I wanted to be a singer,” Love said in a prerecorded interview. “I don’t see myself doing anything else.”

Bryan praised the 23-year-old’s uplifting energy onstage and consistent vocal chops. “You always give such amazing vocals,” he told Love.

“Your energy as a whole, you’re like a light,” Bryan added. “You can tell that your last name is very properly there. I can tell there’s a lot of love in you.”

To help make Love’s “Idol” dream come true, text 22 to 21523.

Cameron Whitcomb

Cameron Whitcomb marked his entry into the top 20 with a lively performance of “Changes” by Black Sabbath, which he capped off with his signature backflip.

Bryan gave the 19-year-old props for his maturing artistry. “We get kind of enamored with how fast you talk and your accent and your energy, but you stood up there and really delivered it,” he told Whitcomb after his performance. “You showed how serious of an artist you’re growing into and becoming.”

To see more of Whitcomb’s high-energy performances, text 20 to 21523.

Cadence Baker

Cadence Baker, the granddaughter of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Gary Baker, continues to carve out her own musical path.

“For so long, I felt very boxed in because of my family’s musical legacy,” Baker said in a prerecorded interview. “Being in that shadow is really hard for me.”

Baker delivered a fiery performance of “Train Wreck” by James Arthur. Perry and Bryan both agreed that it "was one of (Baker's) best performances."

“I love the glo-up. Keep glowing up," Perry told Baker.

Bryan added: “Your audition was one of our better auditions, and there's been some times where you haven’t completely knocked it out of the park, and that performance right there got you back to that audition level and even better.”

To help Baker make it to the next round, text 13 to 21523.

Lady K

Lady K scored the last spot in the top 20, marking the end of songwriter Sir Blayke’s “Idol” journey. Lady K served up an explosive performance of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.”

“Any time I create music, I hope to inspire people,” Lady K said in a prerecorded interview. “I’m always looking for that connection. I don’t ever want people to feel like (they) can’t relate: I want everybody to relate.”

Richie praised the 25-year-old’s resilience after overcoming homelessness and going through the suicide of her brother. “You have shown us all what faith is, what compassion is, what spirit is,” he said.

Perry agreed, complimenting Lady K’s heartfelt charisma. “You are beautiful inside and out, and now you just get to play and shine like the goddess that you always have been,” Perry said.

If Lady K’s performance is stuck on your brain, text 16 to 21523.

Tune in Monday at 8 P.M. EDT to find out which top 20 contestants make it to the top 14.

