‘American Idol’ Leads Sunday Ratings, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Hits Viewership High
American Idol may have took a one-tenth dip from last week in ratings, but it is still managed to top Sunday night with a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and earning 6.91 million viewers. The reality singing competition on ABC was sandwiched in between America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.0, 6.23M) which was done from last week and the steady return of The Rookie (0.8, 5.85M). The Nathan Fillion police drama also managed to deliver its largest audience.
At NBC, the freshman musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was on par with last week, earning a 0.4 in the demo and netted 2.01 million viewers, a season-high since February. Little Big Shots (0.4, 3.08M) and The Wall (0.5, 3.08M) held steady while Good Girls (0.4, 1.80M) slipped to match series low.
Fox aired reruns of its animation block while the CW delivered encores of their superhero programming. At CBS, 60 Minutes (0.9, 9.86M) dropped a tenth in the demo but managed to be the most-watched program on Sunday. The network also aired the special ACM Presents: Our Country (1.0, 7.73M).
