'American Idol' Kellie Pickler's Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Dies Of Apparent Suicide At Age 49

The death of Kyle Jacobs

The death of Kyle Jacobs "is being investigated as an apparent suicide," Nashville police said.

Country songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of “American Idol” singer Kellie Pickler, was found dead Friday of an apparent suicide, according to Nashville police.

He was 49.

Pickler called police when she couldn’t find her husband in the Nashville home the reality-show sweethearts shared, and she was unable to open a locked door, according to authorities.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived to find Jacobs “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” police said in a statement. “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” it added.

The day before Jacob’s death, he had celebrated singer Brice Lee’s album “My World,” which Jacobs had produced, hitting platinum.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together… Deeply honored to be a creative part of it… Thank you Jesus!!!” Jacobs wrote on Instagram.

Jacobs also produced several other Brice hits, including “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love,” “Rumor” and “Drinking Class.”

Jacobs wrote Garth Brooks’ 2007 hit “More Than a Memory” and Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also worked with hit-makers like Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis and Clay Walker.

He was a Grammy nominee, won an Academy of Country Music Award and an award from the Country Music Association.

Jacobs married Pickler in 2011, and they starred in the popular reality TV series “I Love Kellie Pickler.”

The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler. In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing. pic.twitter.com/UoHkQm9K2e — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 18, 2023

We send our heartfelt condolences to Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler’s friends, family and fans. pic.twitter.com/pwXEmvutwx — Dirt Road FM - Country Radio (@DirtRoadFMLive) February 18, 2023

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.