'American Idol': Katy Perry shouts America has 'failed us' at school shooting survivor's audition

"American Idol" got heated Sunday night when a young contestant opened up during his audition about surviving a school shooting.

Trey Louis, a 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas, impressed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie by showing off his rugged voice on the country song "Stone" by Whiskey Myers.

After getting a standing ovation, he shared his story: He narrowly survived the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School in which 10 people died.

"A gunman walked into my school," Louis said. "I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one. Lost a lot of friends."

Perry began to weep, burying her face in her hands, before exploding into an impassioned speech.

“Our country has (expletive) failed us!" she shouted, through tears. "This is not OK! You should be singing here because you love music! Not because you had to go through that (expletive). You didn’t have to lose... friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because, you know what? I’m scared too." The judges huddled with Louis and all voted yes, sending him through to Hollywood.

Kaylin Hedges, 15, gets platinum ticket — and an even better surprise

Kaylin Hedges, 15, went to her audition with her mom. Her dad, she says, is a deployed officer in the army and has had to miss many of her milestones and birthdays through the years.

Hedges thought her "Idol" audition was going to be no different than the other milestones in her life. But she was wrong.

After belting out "I'm Already There" by Lonestar, Hedges was surprised with a video message from her dad. But that wasn't all. The judges asked Hedges to turn around to see her dad standing in the audition room. Even Hedges' mom had no idea about the surprise.

That wasn't the only shock for her. The judges also awarded the teen a special platinum ticket that sends her not only to Hollywood, but also through the first round of Hollywood Week.

Her dad had tears in his eyes while his daughter got rave reviews from the judges.

“You’re 15 years old, singing like (Barbra) Streisand," Richie marveled.

Rugged country crooner dedicates original song to gay grandfather

When Jon Wayne Hatfield, 21, lost his grandmother about three years ago, he said his grandfather, who accompanied him to his "American Idol" audition, grew distant.

Hatfield said he didn't know why, until his grandfather finally opened up to him.

"After a year and a half of not talking to me, he sat me down and told me he was gay," Hatfield said.

The grandfather said he met his late wife when he was 16 years old.

"When I met my wife, I told her about myself, and she said, 'I love you' and that it’s OK," he said. "Jon was the last person I told, because I was scared he would stop loving me.”

His grandfather couldn't have been more wrong. Hatfield sang for the judges a song he wrote for his grandfather about wanting him to open up so they can grow closer. The song, the grandfather said, has "made me believe more in myself."

“If I knew what was wrong / I could help you move on / because you can’t do it all yourself," Hatfield sang in the song, bringing his grandfather to tears.

Richie commended Hatfield on his "great songwriting."

“Just the way you hit the first note on the guitar, we knew," Bryan added. "You really showcased the right foundation of what we’re looking for."

Perry agreed.

"You’re a songwriter," she said. "You’ve got so many stories inside of you.”

Hatfield earned three yeses, sending him through to Hollywood.

Phil Stacey of Season 6 missed daughter's birth for 'Idol' tryout. Now she's auditioning

Phil Stacey, who finished in the Top 6 on the sixth season of "American Idol" in 2006, missed the birth of his daughter for his audition for the show.

Luckily, however, he didn't have to miss his daughter's "Idol" audition.

McKayla Stacey, 16, walked into the audition room to sing "She Used to Be Mine" by Sara Bareilles, with her dad accompanying her on the piano. The pair also got a special video message from OG "Idol" judge Paula Abdul, who marveled at the "full-circle" moment.

Richie said Stacey has "a great voice." Perry also complimented her, but said she felt hesitant about the teen's "inexperience." Bryan also had reservations.

“Your verse was OK, but your high end on the chorus is incredible," he said.

But, after all, what better place to learn and grow than on "American Idol"? She earned yeses from Perry and Richie, sending her to Hollywood to continue following in her dad's footsteps.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'American Idol': Katy Perry weeps, shouts this country has 'failed us'