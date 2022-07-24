'American Idol' Fans Are Stunned After Maren Morris Shares Shocking Story About the Show



Country singer Maren Morris just dropped the biggest flex on American Idol fans and we're here for it!

The "Circles Around This Town" singer threw it all the way back to August 2007 after finding something her mother's been holding onto. Before she was a Grammy Award winning artist, a 17-year-old Maren wanted to share her voice with the world by competing on American Idol. Back in 2007, the popular singing competition was THE show to watch, but Maren didn't exactly get the same experience as 2007 winner, Jordin Sparks.

In an Instagram post that had fans shaking their heads, Maren wrote "My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…" and continued by saying, "I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy. 😂🏆."

As any proud mom would, Maren's mother ended up saving the singer's ticket from when she auditioned. Although, she didn't make it to the main auditions in front of the judges, Mama Morris felt it was necessary to keep the momento. And, just as expected, a mother's intuition is unmatched because who knew that a simple Ticketmaster ticket would symbolize just how far Maren's come in her career?!

Even fans chimed in by saying, "This is incredible. May we not let the world tell us who we are. 🤍🤍" and "This is screaming, 'Big mistake. Big. Huge!' energy and I am HERE FOR IT!" One person joked by quoting former American Idol judge Randy Jackson and commented, "that's gonna be a yes for me dog".

Unfortunately, for young Maren Morris, the rejections didn't stop at American Idol. The singer also auditioned for America's Got Talent, The Voice, and Nashville Star without any luck. She spoke about her "traumatic" audition experience on the show while on Late Night With Seth Myers, and even admits there's some "poetic justice" that comes into play.

Like fans were saying in the comments of Maren's post, hard work and raw talent always finds a way to be heard. Now, the "My Church" singer is selling out shows and hitting the road on tour. Looks like things work out after all!

