'American Idol' Fans Have a Lot to Say About Ryan Seacrest’s Dramatic New Look

American Idol is about to venture into a whole new season, and Ryan Seacrest is trying out a brand-new look to celebrate.

The longtime host is gearing up for ABC's season 7 (overall season 22) premiere on February 18, and the show shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of Ryan at work on the singing competition series. The incoming Wheel of Fortune host wears an all-silver suit (with shiny shoes to match!), a dramatic shift from his normally darker-hued on-air attire.

"We’re bringing ALL the 💙 this season," read the caption on February 3. "#IDOL premieres Sun. Feb. 18 on ABC! 🌈✨."

When fans noticed the longtime media personality rocking this very different look while promoting American Idol, they immediately took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Ryan’s the main character and he knows it!!👏👏🔥," one person exclaimed on Instagram. "What a sharp dressed man," another declared. "The shoes make this outfit," a different follower added.

While Ryan's eye-catching ensemble is a bit more dramatic than what fans usually know him to wear, there's a fun reason for the switch-up. He was all dressed up for a promo teaser inspired by The Wizard of Oz, which saw him portray the part of the Tin Man. What's more, folks saw judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry venture down a makeshift Yellow Brick Road as the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and Dorothy Gale.

"Somewhere over the rainbow the next #AmericanIdol will be found!" read the caption when the clip was posted on Instagram in December 2023. "Join us on the Golden Ticket road Feb 18 on ABC and stream on Hulu."

Well, if this is what we have in store, then we can't wait to see what's next!





You Might Also Like