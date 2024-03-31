‘American Idol’ Fans Can't Stop Talking About How Luke Bryan Dragged Katy Perry During an Audition

American Idol/YouTube

As American Idol continues to showcase incredible talent in 2024, viewers love to see how the judges interact with the contestants and with each other. Well, it looks like Luke Bryan is back to his usual antics, and he's bringing Katy Perry with him for the ride.

During the February 18 episode of the ABC series, Luke, Katy and Lionel Richie met Jack Blocker, a musician hailing from Richardson, Texas. The folk singer-songwriter decided to try a different tactic in order to impress the judges, auditioning with an original track he wrote. When Luke heard the name of the song, he couldn't help but use it to jokingly call out Katy.

"I'm going to sing an original. It's called 'I Was Wrong,'" Jack told the trio of judges.

"Katy has never uttered those words," Luke quipped, as Katy looked on.

A few days after the episode aired on TV, American Idol's social team decided to share the clip on Instagram. "First time for everything? 🙀" the show captioned the viral post. Folks ran to the comments to share their opinions about the hilarious interaction between Luke and Katy.

"Love it. Never wrong!!!! Almost correct all the time," one person wrote. "The look she gave Luke 😂 the look like Luke ain't wrong 😂," another cracked up. "Love you funny Luke Bryan 🔥🔥🔥🔥," a different viewer added.

So, did Luke's jab at Katy work at throwing her off her game? Given how he's been known to play jokes over the years, it seemingly didn't phase her at all. She still managed to deliver helpful feedback to Jack, and while he initially didn't make it through to Hollywood, Luke begged to bring Jack back. After an unprecedented vote from the show's crew, it seems we'll be seeing Jack during Hollywood Week after all.

"They were definitely wrong when they didn't put him through! So glad they changed their minds he is an artist!!!" one fan commented on Instagram in reference to the outcome.

Story continues

Fans of Jack's performance will just have to tune in to the next round of competition to find out what's next!

You Might Also Like