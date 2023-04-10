'American Idol' Contestant Nutsa Buzaladze Apologizes to Katy Perry After She's Told She Needs 'Grace'

In last week's episode, Buzaladze was called out by her duet partner for sleeping through rehearsals

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, ABC/Eric McCandless Katy Perry and Nutsa Buzaladza

A contestant on American Idol is clearing the air after a rocky duets week.

On Sunday's episode of the singing competition show, contestant Nutsa Buzaladze not only slayed the stage with her performance of Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" — but also apologized to Katy Perry after last week's incident.

During the duet round last week, 25-year-old Buzaladze's partner Carina DeAngelo called her out before their performance by telling the judges (Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan): "We had a couple of issues last night... some people wanted to sleep instead of working."

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the episode, DeAngelo was visibly upset when Buzaladze slept through a rehearsal, which ultimately left them unprepared for the performance.

Buzaladze ended up moving forward while her duet partner did not, though Perry told her she needed to have "more grace."

This week, in her opening interview, the contestant said, "Duet round was the hardest emotional experience I've had in my life... ever."

Related:Watch American Idol Contestant Kaeyra Rock Out to 'River' and Show Off Her 'Fierce' Side (Exclusive)

"I am not this person," she said. "I have never been this person."

Once she met with the judges on Sunday, she opened up with an apology directed to Perry, saying she felt "very bad" about what happened.

"I wanted to tell my side of the story and I felt so bad I was frozen. I didn't want to bring negative energy so that's why I didn't say nothing," she said. "I didn't speak up because I didn't want to cry on stage. After I left the stage I was just destroyed. So I wanted to apologize for that."

ABC/Eric McCandless Nutsa Buzaladze

The "Firework" singer immediately got up and hugged her.

"That is great. That's so wonderful and Nutsa, what I meant by grace is that it's OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong but also with grace," she said. "I really relate to you because I know what's like to be a strong woman... to want to be strong and to never break and feel like nothing can ever get to me but that's not real."

Story continues

"You're a real person with a big heart and a big talent," she concluded.

She also addressed the news in an Instagram post on Monday, where she explained that she was exhausted from a long flight but hopes "that you will get to know me and my personality better."

In the end, Buzaladze made it to the top 24 and called her mom to tell her the big news: "It's the biggest thing that's happened in my life."

To see who else made the top 24, watch Monday's episode at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.