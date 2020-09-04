American Idol Alum Clark Beckham Marries Chanlie Baker — All the Details from Their Wedding

Clark Beckham feels like the "Luckiest Man."

On Thursday, the American Idol season 14 runner-up, 28, married his fiancée, Chanlie Baker, after nearly five years together — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

Beckham and Baker, 24, a dental assistant, tied the knot at Ravenswood Mansion in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. Originally planning to wed earlier this year, the couple was forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View photos

Cody Uhls Chanlie Baker and Clark Beckham

"The original date was May 7, and we were told we'd have to have 20 people max, which wasn't enough for the bridal parties alone, much less staff, family and guests," Beckham told PEOPLE ahead of their big day. "We made the decision to postpone the wedding to a date we believed for sure would be free and clear of COVID. As we've all learned, it's still not over so we had to cut down the vast majority of the guests that we already invited."

"Then just a week or so before the wedding, we found out we could have most of our guests back now," he added. "Planning a wedding is tough, but add a pandemic, and it's even crazier."

View photos

Cody Uhls Clark Beckham

The couple said their "I Dos” in front of an intimate group of guests, which included Beckham's fellow Idol season 14 finalist Rayvon Owen. Beckham's groomsmen were "a combination of friends from high school, college and music" and Baker's bridal party was made up of "family and friends from college and travel."

RELATED GALLERY: All of the Celeb Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2020

Baker's mother walked her down the aisle, and both she and Beckham wrote their own vows. Chris Bennett, a "mentor" of Beckham's and "great friend" to Baker, married them.

"We're close to Chris and his wonderful family," Beckham said. "He's been there for us at our low points, and it's only fair for him to be with us at this mountainous high point as well."

View photos

Cody Uhls Chanlie Baker, Chris Bennett and Clark Beckham

It was a black-tie affair, with olive branches, white roses and the groomsmen and bridesmaids all in black. The bride wore a hip-hugging, long-sleeved white Pronovias Bridal sequin wedding gown which sparkled in the light.

Story continues