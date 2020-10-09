American idiot box: Is this the Trumpification of British TV?

The US has always been the laboratory for British television, with everything there reaching screens here. Only three major aspects of the US schedules have not yet been significantly exported – live courtroom broadcasts, politically partisan Fox News-style reporting and nightly comedy-and-chat in the manner of The Tonight Show and David Letterman.

But Sky has just started screening Court TV in the UK (though featuring US, rather than British, cases), and the planned launches of two startup factual TV channels – GB News (chaired, and featuring on screen, the broadcaster Andrew Neil) and Times Television (a visual extension of Rupert Murdoch’s Times Radio). Both have been promoted as a Fox-ing up of British TV journalism. And rumoured scheduling plans suggest that either or both may attempt something like The Tonight Show to close out the evening.

These developments have raised the possibility – a fear or hope, depending on your perspective – that British television is finally becoming fully Americanised. However, the relationship between programming across the Atlantic remains more complicated than it appears.

The impression of a technical lag – New York showing London where to go – was present from the beginnings of the medium. America’s National Broadcasting Company (NBC) seriously shifted focus from radio to television in 1932, four years before the British Broadcasting Corporation added a visual sister to its wireless original. In 1953, “color” pictures became available in the US (though the sets were at first prohibitively expensive), a decade and a half before “colour” programming was widely offered in Britain. There was the same time delay between live broadcasts from the floor of the US Senate (1974, prompted by the start of the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon) and the chamber of the House of Commons (1989).

The catchup was even greater for regular daytime programming – the 1972 British introduction of which came two decades after the US – and national breakfast television, which premiered in the US in 1952 but the UK in 1983. The progress of those roll-outs meant viewers in New York had the possibility of watching from startto close for 31 years before couch potatoes took root here. The longest televisual intermission, though, involved the technology for cable television, the foundation of multichannel broadcasting: a serious option in the US from 1948, but not in the UK until 42 years later in 1990.

It was not coincidental that the most delayed innovations were extended schedules and additional networks. The long rationing of programming in the UK reflected a greater fear here of the distracting and degrading risks of the medium. Until 1972, British broadcasters were allowed to transmit no more than about seven hours a day, which fell in the evenings. Disguised as morality or intellectualism, this was often sexism: TV executives and politicians openly expressed concern that daytime shows would distract women from their housework. Only with the naturally Atlanticist Thatcherite administrations of the 1980s, committed to helping Rupert Murdoch expand his US TV footprint to the UK, did government commit to 24-hour multi-channel.

This “deregulation” of a TV landscape that had only three channels (BBC One and Two, ITV) when Thatcher was elected in 1979 brought explicit warnings, from political and media opponents of the moves, that the revolution would dangerously Americanise our screens. The phrase “wall-to-wall Dallas” was used in a parliamentary debate to suggest a cultural takeover by the CBS oil-mining soap opera that was at the time the UK’s highest-profile American import. That Commons comment became shorthand for resistance to loosening of state control over what Britons watched.

Yet those who held up “wall-to-wall Dallas” as a nightmare vision of future schedules must not have been watching much television at the time of their jeremiads. In the late 1970s and early 1980s – before Thatcher’s 1990 Broadcasting Act – most BBC or ITV nights had at least one high-profile imported American series, whether cop shows (Starsky & Hutch, Ironside, Kojak, The Rockford Files, Petrocelli, Cannon, Cagney & Lacey), comedy-dramas (Dallas, Charlie’s Angels, The Dukes of Hazzard) or children’s TV (Little House on the Prairie, Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, the Muppets).

Story continues