American Horror Story's Zachary Quinto says he was "impressed" by Kim Kardashian's turn in the series

American Horror Story star Zachary Quinto has praised Kim Kardashian, saying he was “impressed” by her work in the series.

Kardashian will make her acting debut in Delicate, the 12th season of the anthology series, with Quinto set to make a guest appearance.

The actor, who has previously appeared in Murder House, Asylum and NYC, was at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote He Went That Way, and complemented Kardashian’s performance in Delicate.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” he said (via PEOPLE). “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.

“She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job,” he added.

Delicate will be based on Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition, which has been described as a “feminist update to Rosemary's Baby [that] we all needed.”

In addition to Quinto and Kardashian, Delicate will also star Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne and AHS stalwart Emma Roberts, who is appearing in her sixth season overall.

The actress recently teased her role in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, which is due to be released next year.

“What I can tell you is I'm not a superhero,” she told the Shut Up Evan podcast. “Some people may think she's a superhero but I don't have supernatural powers. It's really different from any of the other Marvel movies – it's super grounded.

“I love that it has so many great actresses, it's really female-driven, and I just think it's not going to be what people expect. I'm really excited for everybody to see it - and I'm excited to see it because I only worked like a week on it, so there's so much that I haven't seen. I did get to see the storyboards and read the script, and it's fantastic,” she added.

American Horror Story airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, where seasons 1-9 are also available to buy on Prime Video.

