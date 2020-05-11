American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy announces new spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories

Photo credit: Fox

American Horror Story's spin-off series is currently in development, according to producer Ryan Murphy.

The television mogul – who currently oversees shows such as American Crime Story, Pose, The Politician and Hollywood – took to his official Instagram page on Monday, May 11 to share a screenshot of some of American Horror Stories' biggest players mid-video conference.

Alongside the image, which featured the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Jessica Lange, Murphy explained that the gang had been virtually chatting about the "good times" and discussing American Horror Stories, an upcoming anthology series where each one-hour episode contains its own plot.

Other actors included in the catch-up were Adina Porter, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett and Taissa Farmiga. So whatever the show turns out to be, it's sure-as-heck going to be star-studded.

"When we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," he added to the post. "It was so much fun. I miss everyone!"

Well, don't they love to tease us!

Just a few days ago, Murphy seemed to confirm that he's also working on a revival of Scream Queens, his campy cult comedy about a group of sorority sisters who are targeted by a bunch of masked murderers.

Roberts and Lourd fronted it, along with Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Skyler Samuels, Glee's Lea Michele and Jamie Lee Curtis. Twilight star Taylor Lautner, Terminator: Dark Fate's Diego Boneta, John Stamos, Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande also appeared throughout its two seasons.



