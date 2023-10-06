American Horror Story's Jessica Lange hints at retirement

Getty Images

American Horror Story star Jessica Lange has revealed that she's considering retiring from acting, as she believes creativity is "secondary" in modern-day Hollywood.

Lange has been in the industry for over 40 years, winning two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for her work. However, in a recent interview with The Telegraph, the actress hinted that her time as an actress may end soon.

"I think I'm going to start phasing out of filmmaking," she said, adding: "I don't think I'll do this too much longer."

Explaining her position, Lange told the outlet: "Creativity is secondary now to corporate profits. The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders."

Lange also highlighted the "frantic editing" of modern films, saying: "I don't know if it's because the filmmakers think that they can't hold the attention of the audience anymore.

"That kind of filmmaking drives me crazy."

Beginning her career with 1976's King Kong, Lange is known for her roles in Tootsie (1982) and Blue Sky (1994), which won her Oscars for 'Best Supporting Actress' and 'Best Actress', respectively.

She has also appeared in stage productions for A Streetcar Named Desire and Long Day's Journey into Night, which won her a Tony Award for her performance in 2016.

Additionally, Lange has enjoyed a hugely successful TV career, known more recently for her work in the FX anthology series American Horror Story, last appearing in 2018's Apocalypse instalment.

She'll next be seen in upcoming films Long Day's Journey Into Night and Places, Please.

American Horror Story airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, where seasons 1-9 are also available to buy on Prime Video.

