‘American Horror Story: New York City’ Gets FX Premiere Date, Key Art

The 11th installment of FX’s American Horror Story franchise is set for a fall premiere. FX has slotted Wednesday, October 19 for the debut of AHS: NYC. The announcement also is a confirmation of the title and the season’s focus on the Big Apple. The first two episodes of the 10-episode season will drop at 10 PM ET/PT on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu. They will be followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks. FX also released the key art below.

The plot of the new installment remains under wraps, but the cast is confirmed. It stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an anthology drama that has redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning franchise, the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 10 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt and Our Lady J serve as executive producers on AHS:NYC. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

