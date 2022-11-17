American Horror Story: NYC (Sort of) Unmasks Big Daddy in Devastating Two-Part Season Finale — Grade It!

Another season of American Horror Story came to an end on Wednesday with the two-part finale of AHS: NYC, which jumped several years into the future to reveal the fates of Patrick, Gino and more.

It was an absolutely heartbreaking night of television, one that offered an unflinching look at the devastation of the AIDS epidemic, while emphasizing the importance of education, activism and hope.

In true Horror Story fashion, these final episodes featured the deaths of some of this season’s most pivotal characters. And while we may never have a definitive answer as to exactly what Big Daddy represents, at least we got the dramatic unmasking we were hoping for.

Read on for a breakdown of everything we learned in the two-part AHS: NYC finale “Requiem 1981/1987”:

