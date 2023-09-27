‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Episode Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

A new season of “American Horror Story” is upon us. Believe it or not, “AHS” Season 12 actually marks a couple of firsts for the ongoing franchise – it’s the first to be an adaptation instead of an original story, and it’s the first with a female showrunner as Halley Feiffer wrote every episode of the season herself.

It’s also the season with Kim Kardashian.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” debuted on FX in 2011 and didn’t reveal itself to be an anthology show until that season finale, in which almost every main character died. Since that time, each new season of “AHS” is treated as an event, as Murphy and Co. have traversed a variety of horror genres (monsters, witches, found footage and even 80s slashers).

For those wondering exactly when they can watch “American Horror Story: Delicate,” everything you need to know about Season 12 is below.

When Did “American Horror Story: Delicate” Premiere?

The season premiered Wednesday, Sept. 20.

What Time Are New Episodes on?

New episodes of “American Horror Story: Delicate” premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX on Wednesdays.

When Are New Episodes Streaming?

You can stream each new episode of “AHS: Delicate” on the Thursday after it airs, only on Hulu.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes are released weekly. Here’s the rollout schedule for “American Horror Story: Delicate – Part One.”

Episode 1: Wednesday, Sept. 20 (“Multiply Thy Pain”)

Episode 2: Wednesday, Sept. 27 (“Rockabye”)

Episode 3: Wednesday, Oct. 4 (“When the Bough Breaks”)

Episode 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11 (“Vanishing Twin”)

What Is “American Horror Story: Delicate” About?

As with every season, this one has been under wraps. But the season is based on the book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, which follows an indie actress on an IVF journey who becomes convinced someone is trying to prevent her from becoming pregnant. After her doctor tells her she suffered a miscarriage, the woman believes she’s still pregnant – but with what, exactly?

Story continues

Who Is in the “AHS” Season 12 Cast?

The cast of the new season includes Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Why Is This a “Part One?”

Production on the season was shut down due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, so only the first four episodes will be airing this fall. Hence, this is “American Horror Story: Delicate – Part One.”

