American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy to leave Netflix

Ryan Murphy will reportedly leave Netflix and move to Disney after his five-year, nine-figure deal concludes this year.

Murphy famously left his overall deal at 20th Century Fox in 2018 for a $300 million deal with Netflix, having since created a number of shows and films for the streaming giant, such as Hollywood, Ratchet and The Prom, as well as recent hits Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher.

According to Deadline, Murphy is now in talks to reunite with former Fox TV chairman Dana Walden - who is now co-chairman of Disney Entertainment - over at The Mouse House once his deal with Netflix ends.

During his time at Netflix, Murphy continued to produce his Fox franchises, including American Horror Story and 9-1-1 (which are now owned by Disney).

If Murphy does join Disney, it appears that he will have a similar arrangement, as the second seasons of Monster and The Watcher are currently in the works at Netflix.

"Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher," Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said of the renewals last year.

"The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

While Monster's first season charted the life and murder's of prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, season two will chronicle the killing of José and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menéndez at the hands of their sons, Lyle and Erik.

The anthology series has also been renewed for a third season, though it hasn't been revealed which monstrous figures will take front centre yet.

American Horror Stories airs on FX in the US, and streams on Disney+ in the UK.

