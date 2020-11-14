‘American Horror Stories’ Spinoff Has More Details Revealed By Creator Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has provided more information on the upcoming AHS spinoff anthology series, American Horror Stories.

In an Instagram post today, Murphy said, “We are doing 16 one-hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

The American Horror Stories spinoff series was announced in May. The original AHS had its 10th season delayed by the pandemic, but is expected to air at some time in 2021 on FX on Hulu.





