American Horror Stories anthology spin-off cracks open first creepy teaser poster

FX

Ryan Murphy is full of surprises this week. A day after unveiling the first teaser poster for American Horror Story season 10, the series creator dropped a similar one-sheet for American Horror Stories, the upcoming Black Mirror-style anthology spin-off.

Rather than tell a larger story arc over an entire season, each new episode of American Horror Stories will be different. As Murphy teased on Twitter, "We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…"

The poster features a pale-faced woman, clad all in black — much like Rubber Man from AHS season 1. Only her face is cracked open like an egg to reveal a black widow spider weaving a web inside her hollow skull. The red design on the arachnid's back mirrors the red lipstick stain on her lip.

It's the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow... — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Murphy had announced a planned October start date to film AHS season 10, which brings Macaulay Culkin into the fold and has something to do with Provincetown, Mass. and a series of images we've seen involving mouths with razor-sharp teeth. Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will star.

Related content: