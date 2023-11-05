American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023

David Singelyn: Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Consistency, stability, and predictability continued into the second half of the year as we posted another strong quarter. Robust rate growth and healthy occupancy remain above historical levels, which is a testament to the fundamentals of single-family rentals and the team-strong execution of our operational initiatives. For the third quarter, we delivered $0.41 of core FFO per share, or 6.6% growth over the same period last year. Due to these strong results and outlook for the rest of the year, we have raised our full-year 2023 core FFO per share guidance by $0.01 at the midpoint to $1.65, representing 7.1% growth on a full-year basis. Chris will add more details later in the call From a macro perspective, as we near the end of 2023 and begin looking towards next year, there is no question that the U.S. economic outlook remains uncertain.

Over the past year, we have had the sharpest rise in interest rates in recent memory. The challenging inflationary environment continues to persist, and the pressure on consumer pocketbooks does not appear to be subsiding. However, this year, the single-family rental sector once again proved its resiliency. It continues to have some of the best fundamentals of all real estate sectors, supported by the ongoing national housing shortage, challenging home affordability dynamics, and growing demand for the single-family rental lifestyle. Furthermore, thanks to our diversified portfolio footprint, superior operating platform, and one-of-a-kind integrated development program, AMH has produced impressive results over the course of 2023. We are confident that next year will provide another mark of cyclical durability for the asset class and strength for the AMH platform.

Turning to the investment front, our disciplined and patient approach to growth remains unchanged. We are on track to deliver around 2,300 homes as this stable and predictable channel remains the backbone of our growth strategy. Conversely, acquisition market opportunities remain limited given resilient home values and the high cost of capital environment. Our teams are continuously assessing acquisition opportunities, and we're acquiring only when the economics make sense. We are prepared to take advantage of any opportunities in a more material way when conditions change. To capitalize on the current housing environment, we continue to be active on the disposition front. Our teams have done a terrific job executing sales through the first three quarters of the year.

In addition to the portfolio optimization benefit, disposition proceeds represent a highly attractive form of funding in today's cost of capital environment. Overall, this was a great quarter that demonstrates the power of the AMH platform. And thanks to consistent execution from our teams and resiliency of the single-family rental sector, we look forward to a strong close to 2023. Now I'll turn it over to Bryan for an update on our operations.

Bryan Smith: Thank you, Dave. Q3 was another solid quarter for AMH. Demand for our high-quality, well-located homes continue to drive seasonally strong occupancy and rate growth. Our team has done an excellent job navigating this year's peak turnover season, and we are well-positioned as we finish 2023 and head into next year. For the third quarter, we posted new, renewal, and blended rate growth in the same-home pool of 7.2%, 7.1%, and 7.2% respectively. Same-home average occupied days remained healthy at 96.4%, which drove 5.8% core revenue growth for the quarter. These results were in line with our expectations and continue to remain significantly above historical averages for our portfolio. On the expense side, same-home core operating expense growth of 10.7% came in slightly better than our expectations.

Because of these results and our revised outlook on the fourth quarter, we have modestly reduced our full-year expense growth guidance by 25 basis points. Please remember that the third quarter represents this year's final period of elevated property tax growth resulting from the timing of last year's accruals. All of this drove same-home core NOI growth of 3.2% for the quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, both rate and occupancy in the same-home pool are trending as expected. October's new, renewal, and blended spreads were 5%, 6.1%, and 5.8% respectively, and average occupied days was 96.2%. These blended spreads are more than 200 basis points higher, and occupancy is more than 100 basis points better than our long-term averages for this period.

Before I wrap up, I would like to provide a quick update on our Resident 360 program. The rollout is continuing as planned, and our fully-staffed teams are completing the training and implementation stages. Although the program is still in its early phase, we are already starting to see the benefits of our resident-focused investments. Both internal and third-party resident surveys have shown marked improvement in maintenance satisfaction scores. In addition, our Google Review scores across the portfolio have improved. We look forward to realizing the extensive benefits of this program over time. In closing, we're very pleased with the results from the first three quarters of 2023 and are well positioned for a strong close to the year. Now I'll turn the call over to Chris for an update on the financials.

Chris Lau: Thanks, Bryan and good morning, everyone. I'll cover three areas in my comments today. First, a review of our quarterly results. Second, an update on our balance sheet and capital plan. And third, I'll close with an update on our 2023 guidance, which was increased again in yesterday's earnings press release. Starting off with our operating results, the AMH platform produced another quarter of solid operational execution. Our teams did a great job navigating peak turnover season while continuing to capture ongoing robust demand for single-family rentals into seasonal occupancy and leasing spreads that remain above long-term historic averages. On an FFO per share and unit basis, we generated $0.41 of core FFO, representing 6.6% year-over-year growth, and $0.35 of adjusted FFO, representing 7.1% year-over-year growth.

Underlying this quarter was 3.2% year-over-year core NOI growth from our same home portfolio, as well as consistent execution from our development program, which delivered a total of 714 homes to our wholly owned and joint venture portfolios. Outside of development, as Dave mentioned, our traditional and national builder acquisition programs continued to remain largely on hold. And we had another active disposition quarter, selling 224 properties at an average cap rate in the mid-3% area, generating approximately $72 million of net proceeds. Next, I'd like to share a quick update on our balance sheet and capital plan. At the end of the quarter, our net debt, including preferred shares to adjusted EBITDA, was 5.4 times. We had approximately $70 million of cash on the balance sheet, and our $1.25 billion revolving credit facility was fully undrawn.

And from an overall 2023 capital plan perspective, we remain on track to deliver between 2,200 and 2,400 total AMH development homes, and invest between $900 million and $1 billion of total AMH capital, which contemplates this year's newly constructed home deliveries, as well as ongoing investments into our development pipeline, joint ventures, and property enhancing CapEx programs. Before we open the call to your questions, I'll cover our updated 2023 guidance, which was increased again in yesterday's earnings press release. Simply put, the AMH machine is performing at a high level. Our technology-centric leasing platform continues to capture the robust demand for single-family rental housing, sustaining occupancy and leasing spreads well above long-term historic averages.

And despite the ongoing inflationary environment, the AMH operating platform and our focus on innovative investments are producing controllable expense results that are tracking better than our previous expectations. With that in mind, coupled with our unchanged full-year property tax outlook, we have lowered the midpoint of our full-year same-home core operating expense growth by 25 basis points to 9.5%. And in turn, we've also increased the midpoint of our full-year same-home core NOI growth expectations to 4.9%. Contemplating our improved controllable expense outlook across the entire portfolio, along with slightly better-than-expected interest income on cash generated from our robust disposition activity, we have increased the midpoint of our full-year 2023 core FFO expectations to $1.65 per share, which now represents a year-over-year growth expectation of 7.1%.

To close, I'd like to reiterate that this has been another solid quarter, underscored by seasonally strong occupancy and rate growth. And despite the uncertain U.S. economic outlook, AMH continues to be in a great position as we close out 2023, thanks to our diversified portfolio footprint, superior operating platform, and one-of-a-kind integrated development program. And with that, we'll open the call to your questions. Operator?

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed.

