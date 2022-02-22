All American: Homecoming star Geffri Maya breaks down Simone's rough first days of college

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series premiere of All American: Homecoming.

Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) has made it to Bringston University!

During the series premiere of All American: Homecoming, we saw that Simone has a tough start to life as a college student. Her mother refuses to pay for housing, so she moves in with her aunt, Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), and a night of partying costs her a strong start to her collegiate tennis career. By the end of the hour, though, Simone is surrounded by what looks like will be her college tribe. We spoke to the All American: Homecoming star about Simone's first days at Bringston, what we can look forward to in its debut season, and what the show means to her.

All American: Homecoming

Ser Baffo/The CW

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Simone has a rough start to life at Bringston. Why do you think it's the right way to begin her college journey?

GEFFRI MAYA: It was the right way to begin because college ultimately is about transitioning and that's not easy, especially when you're having to live on your own and make decisions on your own. The college years are a door opener to the real world, and it's not always going to be pretty. At the end of the day, that's how you grow — pressure. This is [Simone] walking into a new realm and she's going to feel that pressure, and ultimately she'll shine in it.

Simone chooses not to tell people about baby Shay. From your perspective, why does she make that choice?

As we all know from the mothership show All American, Simone had a baby at a very young age, and she gave the baby up for adoption and decided to stay in the baby's life. I think it's one of those things when you're in a new space to start fresh and you have to figure out how to navigate a new world. It's an important aspect of her life because she's going to have to incorporate [baby Shay] and the decision to be in his life eventually.

It's a testament to something [creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll] wanted to talk about, because she is young and trying to figure herself out. When you're meeting new people, you don't know how [they] are going to take your truth. Throughout the series, people will start to see how relationships, communication, friendship, and genuine love and support are such key components of the collegiate space.

What was your reaction to Cam (Mitchell Edwards) coming to All American: Homecoming?

I was ecstatic, because Mitchell Edwards and I were friends before I was even a part of All American, so it's that full circle moment. He's a fantastic talent and being on All American since season 1, it's a testament to remaining diligent and dedicated to your craft to be take his character into this new space. It makes me happy to support him as an artist and a dear friend.

People love to hate Cam, but people are going to be excited and surprised by his journey.

Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) and Keisha (Netta Walker) welcome Simone back to Bringston with open arms. What can you share about the part their friendship will play on the show?

Keisha and Nate are such a huge part in the ebb and flow of [Simone's] college life because they are good friends and sophomores. The dichotomy between Nate and Keisha is the calm and the storm, and you need that balance in order to navigate new transitions in life. Also, with Nate being non-binary, the door is open for that community to be showcased, supported and loved. The different experiences and backgrounds of the characters make this melting pot of stories about people who deserve to be represented, ultimately.

Simone's rough start includes getting on the tennis team. What types of obstacles will she face as an athlete?

The thing about collegiate athletes is they just have a different level of responsibility put on them to be perfect at what they do, especially being a Black athlete. Simone, in the pilot — and you'll see throughout the series — will have a different expectation put on her as a Black athlete, especially as a woman. She's going to learn work-life balance and tackle what it means to be an adult and to make certain decisions, but also what it means to dedicate yourself fully, because tennis is something we gave up and now she's deciding she is taking tennis very seriously. Simone is determined to be an effective mother to baby Shay and to ... embark on this new journey.

Thea (Camille Hyde) and Simone have a frosty reunion. What can you share about what's next for them?

One thing I love about Thea is no matter how she comes off, she wants the same thing we want. Love, friends, happiness, and joy. She's so consumed in [tennis], and Simone will offer her balance as she tries to have a life, be a mom and succeed in tennis. There's a nice dynamic between the two and they'll be able to teach other things. It'll be exciting for people to see Black girls from different backgrounds find ways to support one another.

All American: Homecoming

Ser Baffo/The CW

Simone has a rough start, but there was the fun at the bonfire. What do you remember about shooting that scene?

The biggest thing I took away from the bonfire scene is remembering when I first stepped foot on Clark Atlanta University's campus. The idea of living on my own and making new friends and being in a totally different state was exciting. I was able to connect with so many Black people from many different walks of life. That time shaped who I am today, as an artist, person, friend, and sister.

What I loved about the bonfire scene is the camaraderie. [Sylvester] Powell, who plays JR, does that speech about the cultural creed of being a Bringston Lion and that really is something inspiring and powerful. It reminds you that you made the right decision; and I remember when I went to Clark Atlanta and I saw people celebrating Black excellence and the legacy of fraternities and sororities. It was encouraging. It's important to keep Black kids excited about education and what's out there. Even if Bringston is a fictional university, the representation at the end of the day matters most.

The big question around Simone and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is if there's romantic future, but whatever comes next, they do have a connection. From your point of view, what do you think they see in one another?

I know people are waiting for the mess, but I appreciate the question because outside of that aspect what Damon and Simone have in common is redefining their identity. Simone, as we saw on All American, was always attached to something. Jordan, then her pregnancy. These aren't bad attachments, but now Simone has finally decided to make choices for herself and see what that looks like for her. Damon was going to the MLB and had a whole different journey planned for him by his mother. Now he's decided to give back to his community and his spot in a different way. Everyone needs a tribe, and I think they're part of each other's tribe outside of everything else. As great of a person as Jordan is and has been to Simone, it's just different. It'll be exciting to see how they both navigate [Bringston] together and apart.

By the end of the episode, Simone has the beginnings of a strong tribe. How important is it to be part of bringing that to TV?

The only thing I can and will always say is Black people should never be made to feel like they need permission to be who they are and to showcase their talents, dreams, and visions for themselves, and for their community. I cannot wait until this is normalized and we're simply sharing what the world looks like, and what Black excellence looks like. There's a beautiful history that stands firm on a foundation of strength, perseverance, art, music, and creativity. It's been time, so I'm grateful and honored for the opportunity.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

