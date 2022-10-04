American Heritage-Plantation and Somerset swim results. Plus bowling, football and volleyball

The American Heritage-Plantation boys and Somerset-Pembroke Pines girls won a rescheduled swim meet.

The Patriots boys defeated Somerset 95-53, and the Panthers girls beat American Heritage 97-46.

Sabrina and Sofia Osorio-Gomez helped lead the victorious Somerset-Pembroke Pines girls. Daniel Burg and Alessandro Pereira helped key the American Heritage-Plantation boys’ winning efforts.

GIRLS: 200 Medley Relay: 1. SMRS (Duranti, Pilar; Osorio-Gomez, Sabrina; Osorio-Gomez, Sofia; Del Rio, Kaylee) 2:02.97. 200 Free: 1. Sibug, Natalia (SMRS) 2:07.94. 200 IM: 1. Osorio-Gomez, Sabrina (SMRS) 2:26.81. 50 Free: 1; Brinkmann, Wynona (AHP) 27.69. 100 Butterfly: 1. Osorio-Gomez, Sofia (SMRS) 1:07.62. 100 Free: 1. Rodriguez, Sofia (SMRS) 1:03.59. 500 Free: 1. Duranti, Pilar (SMRS) 5:53.52. 200 Free Relay: 1. SMRS (Mendez, Alyda; Baptiste, Marie-Elise; Osorio-Gomez, Sofia; Rodriguez, Sofia) 1:59.65. 100 Back: 1. Sibug, Natalia (SMRS) 1:06.02. 100 Breast: 1. Osorio-Gomez, Sabrina (SMRS) 1:15.03. 400 Free Relay: 1. SMRS (Del Rio, Kaylee; Pinto, Mariana; Sibug, Natalia; Duranti, Pilar) 4:08.98.

BOYS: 200 Medley Relay: 1. AHP (Marri, Rithvik; Pereira, Alessandro; DixonWhitfield, AuJavae; Burg, Daniel) 1:45.30. 200 Free: 1. Marri, Rithvik (AHP) 1:50.26. 200 IM: 1. Pereira, Alessandro (AHP) 2:07.53. 50 Free: 1. Burg, Daniel (AHP) 23.74. 100 Butterfly: 1. Fernandez, Sebastian (SMRS) 1:02.12. 100 Free: 1. Burg, Daniel (AHP) 50.30. 500 Free: 1. Pereira, Alessandro (AHP) 5:14.59. 200 Free Relay: 1. AHP (Vittanakorn, Sean; Smith, Joshua; Reynolds, AJ; Marrero, Max) 1:51.79. 100 Back: 1. Zepeda, Aldo (SMRS) 56.54. 100 Breast: 1. Rusconi, Giorgio (SMRS) 1:10.14. 400 Free Relay: 1. AHP (DixonWhitfield, AuJavae; Burg, Daniel; Marri, Rithvik; Pereira, Alessandro) 3:27.44.

GIRLS at Belen Jesuit Pool: St. Brendan 51, Killian 23, Southridge 18. BOYS at Belen Jesuit Pool: St. Brendan 51, Killian 19, Southridge 18: Top performance from St.Brendan: Anacristina Uribe and Richard Navarro 1st in 200 free; Tatiana Loo and Andriy Huertas 1st in 50 free; Andriy Huertas 1st in 100 fly; Anacristina Uribe 1st in 100 free; Emmy Martinez 1st in 100 back; Isabella Salazar 2nd in 100 breast.

Football

Zac Katz of Weston was invited to compete in the nationwide Under Armour Next All American Football Game in January in Orlando.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound 8th grader is the starting quarterback for the True North varsity football team.

True North QB Zac Katz was invited to compete in the Under Armour Next All American Football Game.

He has an 80-percent completion ratio with 17 TD passes and 1 rushing TD. He has 1,261 passing yards and 54 rushing yards to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards in six games.

True North is 4-2 this season with victories over Florida Christian, Palm Glades, Dade Christian and Archbishop Coleman Carroll.

Last year at the Under Armour game two of the 28 athletes were from Florida, and four of the 28 were quarterbacks.

Florida Christian 29, Dade Christian 26: FC Offense: B.Garcia 6-of-12 passing for 10 yards; J.Aguirre 5-yd catch; P.Pitelli 4-yd catch; A.Barreiro 1-yd catch; A.Fernandez 3 rushes, 11 yds; A.Barreiro 17 rushes, 102 yds; B.Garcia 8 rushes, 105 yds, 2 TDs; P.Pitelli 2 rushes, 3 yds, 1 TD; S.Prado 3 rushes, 3 yds, 1 TD; J.Rosario 28-yd FG,, 2-of-4 PATs. FC (1-3).

Wrestling

Kendrick Hodge of the Somerset-Pembroke Pines wrestling team won the Grappler Fall Nationals at Boys’ 160 in the High School Elite Division at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

In the finals, Hodge defeated Payne Perkins of Oakdale, California by decision 7-4.

Hodge went 4-0, after a first round bye. He defeated Shannon Davie of Southwest Miami (6-5), Lawrence Rosario of Southridge/South Dade-Gladiator WC (6-3) and Andrew Supers of Medina, Ohio (4-2 in overtime), leading to the championship match.

Sofia Delgado of Team Alpha Miami won the Girls’ 135 division. In the finals, she pinned Rylee Bennett of Spartan Wrestling Club-Tennessee in one minute.

Elvis Solis of South Dade-Gladiator Wrestling Club was second at Boys’ 135. Danny Martinez of Eagle Empire third. Gabriel Tellez of Eagle Empire was fifth at 112. Christopher Sanchez of South Dade-Gladiator WC was fifth at 189. Franklyn Ordonez of Eagle Empire sixth. Andrew Punzalan of Cypress Bay was seventh at 105. Lawrence Rosario of South Dade-Gladiator WC was seventh at 160. Jonathan Fraga of Eagle Empire was seventh at 215. Aaron Lanster of Miami Beach was eighth at 140.

Volleyball

Doral Academy d. Riviera Prep 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16: Stephanie Gonzalez 12 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Melissa Gonzalez 24 assists, 3 digs, 4 aces; Erin McMullen 4 kills, 10 blocks. DOR (12-4).

Westminster Christian d. St. Brendan: 25-19, 25-22, 25-10: StB: Jordan Medina 5 kills, 5 digs; Ana Sofia Tobar 4 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs and serve receive; Annelise Alvarez 4 kills, 5 digs and serve receive; Sofia Sanchez 1 kill, 20 assists, 2 aces; Nikki Baltodano 1 ace, 10 digs and serve receive; Emelee Lopez 3 kills, 2 blocks. StB (10-2).

Florida Christian Tournament

Pool Play: Ransom Everglades d. Reagan 25-10, 27-25: RE (8-7).

Pool Play: Ransom Everglades d. Ferguson 25-15, 25-15: RE (9-7).

Bowling

GIRLS: Krop 7, Carol City 0: Thalia Nelson (K) high game 143, series 403; Joselyn Reyes-Clark (K) high game 204, high series 495. Krop (4-0).

BOYS: Carol City 5, Krop 2: Edwin Sylvain (K) high game 122, series 351; Jayden Belizaire (K) high game 131, series 338; Kal-El Dollar (CC) high game 181, high series 478, Krop (1-3).

