American Guitarist Al Di Meola Suffers Heart Attack Onstage

Best known for his work in jazz and world music, the 69-year-old performer is in stable condition

Daniel Knighton/Getty Guitarist Al Di Meola in 2019

Al Di Meola, the renowned American guitarist best known for his work in jazz fusion and world music, is in stable condition after he suffered a heart attack onstage during a concert in Romania, a hospital spokesperson told the Associated Press Thursday.

The news outlet reported that the musician, 69, was performing a show in Bucharest Wednesday evening. A photographer, Dragos Cristescu, who was present at the concert, said that he saw Di Meola grab his chest before experiencing difficulty walking off the stage.

Di Meola's band members played on for several minutes before the show was called off, the photographer told the AP.

Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital released a statement to the news outlet, revealing that Di Meola was sent to the cardiology ward and treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

PEOPLE reached out to Di Meola’s U.S. booking agent for comment Thursday.

According to the American Heart Association, a STEMI is “caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery.” And per the Minnesota Department of Health, a STEMI is regarded as the most severe type of heart attack that affects about 250,000 Americans annually.

Di Meola's long career included his work as a member of the 1970s jazz fusion group, Return to Forever, which also featured Chick Corea, Lenny White and Stanley Clarke, as well as collaborations with fellow guitarists John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia.

Di Meola has also explored world music, including Brazilian, African, flamenco, tango and Middle Eastern. And, according to his website, he has recorded with his World Sinfonia collective on such albums as World Sinfonía III – The Grande Passion and Pursuit of Radical Rhapsody.

Overall, he has sold 6 million records worldwide and won a Grammy in 1976.

Hailing from New Jersey, Di Meola cited jazz guitarists Tav Farlow, Kenny Burrell and Larry Coryell along with the Beatles as influences.

In a 2022 interview with Guitar World, Di Meloa spoke about working in different musical genres. “If you feel you want to do that and you have a certain slant on a different style, there would be nothing stopping a musician from doing anything they wanted to do really," he said. "If you’re doing something you don’t like, then that’s a good gauge for knowing that you shouldn’t be doing it.

According to the itinerary for his 2023 tour, Di Meola is scheduled to play in Brazil, Argentina and parts of the U.S.



