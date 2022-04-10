American Golfer Scottie Scheffler Wins the 2022 Masters, Finishes -10

Scottie Scheffler

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler just proved why he's the world No. 1.

The 25-year-old just won the 2022 Masters — his first major victory — on Sunday at Augusta National, finishing -10 after four days of play.

Scheffler, who was already the current world No. 1, had three PGA Tour wins under his belt before the Masters. His previous best majors finish was T4 in the 2020 PGA Championship.

He was followed by Rory McIlroy, who finished the tournament -7, and Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith, who were both -5.

After finishing the 18th hole, he celebrated with a hug and kiss from his wife Meredith Scudder and his parents and siblings.

The University of Texas of alum entered the final round feeling confident, telling reporters after the third round, "Should be a great fight tomorrow. Obviously, [Smith, who was in second after the third round] is a tremendous player, he's got a fantastic short game, and you know he's coming off a huge win at the Players and so both of us are in good form and so I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge of playing with him."

And he planned to prepare for the big day with a low-key evening: watching The Office, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Scottie Scheffler and his wife

"I think we are like two episodes into Season 4," he said. "I'm just looking forward to sitting back and giggling a little bit and eating some good food."

2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama finished T14, while 2020 champion Dustin Johnson placed T12.

Surprise entrant Tiger Woods ended the tournament +13, his best round being the first. Woods used the tournament as his return to the sport after a terrifying car accident last year left him in fear of losing his leg.