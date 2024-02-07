American Girl Reveals New Disney Princess Doll Collection — Featuring Cinderella, Tiana and Ariel

The dolls, which are available online and in stores now, retail for $125 each

Courtesy American Girl Amercian Girl reveals new Disney Princess-themed dolls.

American Girl is revealing the latest dolls part of its Disney Princess collection.

The iconic toy company announced on Wednesday that Cinderella, Tiana and Ariel are the newest toys to be added to the brand's American Girl Disney Princess Collector Doll series. The items are available now online and at American Girl retail stores nationwide for $125 each.

Following other Disney Princesses — Jasmine, Rapunzel and Belle — who were released last year, the three new toys are "represented with a beautifully crafted 18-inch doll," per American Girl, and come with "an authentically designed signature dress, with plenty of fashion extras."

"The collection also includes additional highly detailed outfits and several special accessories to further expand the storytelling and play," the brand adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty American Girl store in California.

Related: American Girl Releases First-Ever Twin Dolls — and They're, Like, Totally '90s

According to American Girl, the Cinderella doll "has blue eyes and blonde hair styled in a high bun with blue headband and curled, sideswept bangs." She is dressed in her "iconic blue ballgown and glittery glass slippers," the company adds.

The Tiana doll, the brand says, has "brown eyes and curly black hair styled in a high bun with face-framing tendrils." She wears her signature green-and-yellow dress that is featured in the movie The Princess and the Frog.

The Ariel doll, meanwhile, is based on the cartoon version of the character from The Little Mermaid and has "aqua-colored eyes and red wavy hair with sideswept bangs." She comes styled in a classic mermaid-style dress, per the brand.

American Girl said it has plans to release Frozen-themed dolls sometime later this year.

Story continues

Courtesy American Girl Amercian Girl reveals new Disney Princess-themed dolls.

Related: Every Actress Who Played a Disney Princess in Live-Action Adaptations

“Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl.

“Now, we’re making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring," she continues.

Rob Michaelis, VP, North America Brand Commercialization, Hardlines & Consumables for Disney, meanwhile, notes, "The launch of the initial three collector dolls last summer was very popular and demonstrated the desire from our fans for more of this iconic collaboration between Disney and American Girl."

He added, “The talented teams at American Girl and Disney are so proud of the incredible details in this new expanded line of Disney Princess inspired dolls which provide an authentic representation of Disney’s beloved characters.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.