American Frances Tiafoe's thrilling US Open run ends in semifinals vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The greatest run by an American men’s tennis player in 16 years at the U.S. Open has come to an end. Frances Tiafoe, the 24-year old from Maryland whose remarkable tournament included a victory over Rafael Nadal, lost to a different Spaniard in Friday’s semifinal.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year old who has been a superstar-in-waiting over the last year, ran away from the 26th-ranked Tiafoe for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 victory and will face Norway’s Casper Ruud in Sunday's final. The winner of that match will not only claim their first Grand Slam title but also ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings.

For Tiafoe, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, this U.S. Open was a major career breakthrough both for him and American men’s tennis. With only one quarterfinal appearance in a Grand Slam previously under his belt, he defeated top-20 players Diego Schwartzman, Nadal and Andrey Rublev in succession to become the first American man to play in a U.S. Open semifinal since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Tiafoe showed tremendous heart and toughness in this semifinal, continually battling at moments when it appeared Alcaraz was on the verge of running away with it. But mostly, this semifinal was about the technical brilliance and unshakable nerve of Alcaraz, who announced himself as the best young prospect in many years this spring when he won significant ATP titles in Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the second set against Frances Tiafoe during their U.S. Open men's semifinal match.
Reaching No. 3 in the world before this U.S. Open, Alcaraz survived five-set marathon battles with Marin Cilic and Jannik Sinner to get to the semifinals and found himself in an early hole when Tiafoe sneaked away with the first set in a tiebreaker.

But Tiafoe, who was 8-0 in tiebreaks during the tournament, could not sustain that high of a level over the full course of a long match. With Tiafoe serving at 2-3 in the second set, Alcaraz finally generated the first break for either player and seemed to only gain strength and energy from there. After saving a break point while trying to serve out the second set, Alcaraz ran away with the third, 6-1, losing just nine points in the process.

It seemed like the fourth set might be headed toward the same fate when Alcaraz broke right away. But Tiafoe kept battling on, retrieving that break and then doing it for a second time with some stunning shotmaking to eventually level the set at 3-3.

Tiafoe’s final push, though, ran into one problem: It only served to see how deep Alcaraz could dig to come up with brilliant tennis in pressure moments. And in the end, it had to be pretty special for Alcaraz to advance.

With Tiafoe serving to stay in the match at 4-5, Alcaraz hit a clean forehand winner off a difficult angle at 30-30 to generate his first match point. But somehow, Tiafoe saved it by running down a high quality cross-court drop shot, barely poking it over the net to stay alive and eventually hold serve.

That fed into a tiebreaker, which Alcaraz evened at 4-4 with a wicked drop shot. But Tiafoe responded with some canny serving, and Alcaraz just missed two forehands wide that evened the match.

At that moment, Alcaraz had won 124 points to Tiafoe’s 101. But it didn’t matter: Tiafoe was right there with a chance to make a completely unexpected Grand Slam final.

Alcaraz broke Tiafoe in the first game of the fifth set, but again could not hold the lead very long. Tiafoe brutalized a second serve with a backhand down the line to break for 2-2, but Alcaraz immediately went back into attack mode and broke Tiafoe at love right away.

Tiafoe did not make things easy with the finish line in sight but eventually relented after 4 hours, 19 minutes when a few tired-looking shots and missed first serves helped Alcaraz finish it with a break.

It was a quality match from both players: Alcaraz hit 59 winners to 36 unforced errors, while Tiafoe finished with 51 winners and 52 errors. The biggest difference in the match came on the first serve, where Tiafoe made just 47% compared to Alcaraz’s 70%.

With Tiafoe’s loss, Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open title remains the last time an American won any Grand Slam.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frances Tiafoe falls to Carlos Alcaraz in US Open semifinals

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f