American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year

Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas

An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports.

The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.

After reportedly complaining of shortness of breath on Saturday, the man tested positive for COVID-19, police told CBS News. He then self-quarantined in his room at the resort.

A spokesperson for Sandals Resorts confirmed to PEOPLE that "sadly a guest has passed away."

"We can confirm reports coming out of the Bahamas," the resort said in a statement. "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be natural. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the guest's family and remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time."

The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The man's body will be flown to Nassau for an autopsy, reported CBS News.

Back in May, three American tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — were found dead at the Sandals resort.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force announced in June that they died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning."

Staff found the two couples in separate villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma on May 6. Vincent's wife, Donnis Chiarella, 65, survived and was airlifted to a Florida hospital, where she was initially listed in serious condition.

In a statement released after their cause of death was confirmed, Sandals Resorts said they "remain devastated by the unimaginable tragedy."

"Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms," the statement read.

"Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort. In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio," the statement continued. "Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."