American Express Canada Stands by Local Businesses with Shop Small: A Major Campaign to Support Small Business Revival in Canada and Around the World

More than half of Canadian business owners say they need a sharp recovery for their business to remain viable; American Express to stimulate support with advertising, marketing and a Cardmember offer.

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, American Express announces the launch of Shop Small - a major campaign across Canada and a number of other international locations to support small businesses as they strive to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Mary's Brigadeiro in Toronto's Danforth Village welcomes customers as Amex's #ShopSmall initiative kicks off (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This latest Shop Small campaign comes at a critical time as many businesses are fighting to overcome unprecedented challenges. It includes national advertising with a message for Canadians to get behind their local small businesses and help revive local communities and is backed by a largest-ever Canadian Shop Small Cardmember offer to drive spending at local businesses.

"Small businesses across the country need our support now more than ever. Shop Small is about standing by the small business owners who have given so much to our communities," says Lisa Kalhans, President and CEO of American Express Canada. "As an organization, we understand the critical role we can play in encouraging not only our own Cardmembers, but all Canadians to get out there and show up for small businesses."

According to the Small Business Recovery Research conducted by American Express, which surveyed small business owners and consumers in Canada, most business owners are ready to take on the challenge of rebuilding (73 per cent); however, they are deeply concerned about the future, and about half (49 per cent) of business owners say that every day is a fight to keep their business alive. Many are uncertain about their ability to re-hire and retain staff (30 per cent & 31 per cent), while about half (53 per cent) are nervous about making it through 2021. Underscoring the need for urgent support, the results also showed over half (51 per cent) of small businesses need a sharp recovery to remain viable.

Story continues

Although small businesses are fighting to stay open, Canadians are determined to see them survive. The majority (83 per cent) of consumers surveyed agree that it is time to rally around the small business community and two-thirds (62 per cent) fear local businesses will not re-open and that their communities will no longer be as vibrant.

A strong majority (77 per cent) of business owners agreed sales promotions are important to stimulate spending for their business to make a successful recovery. Which is why this Shop Small campaign includes a Cardmember offer to encourage spending at small businesses over the next three months. Eligible Cardmembers can earn $5 back in statement credits when they spend at least $10 at up to 10 different qualifying small businesses, allowing them to earn up to $50 in statement credits through the program.

"Our goal with this promotion is to have Cardmembers show up for small businesses as much as possible. We want them to support multiple local businesses which is why we've made it possible to earn the credit ten times by shopping at ten different businesses – online, curbside or in-store," Kalhans said.

Additionally, American Express is making it easier for Canadians to locate local businesses that are open for in-store or online purchases with an updated Shop Small Map. The company is also providing small businesses with a suite of marketing tools and resources to help them attract new and existing customers and assist with reopening.

Globally, American Express is investing in Shop Small across six international markets to jumpstart spending at local businesses. The campaign is currently live in several markets including the UK and Australia with more to follow later this month. American Express has been running Shop Small and the popular Small Business Saturday program in the US for 10 years. Shop Small launched in Canada in 2013, and this marks the first time the campaign has extended its reach at such a large-scale in Canada.

To learn more about the offer and for Cardmembers to enroll, visit: www.americanexpress.ca/shopsmall

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About American Express Shop Small

Shop Small is a national movement founded by American Express to ignite passion for small businesses, call attention to the valuable contributions they make to their communities and the economy, and encourage shoppers to support them. Shop Small celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons, and everything in between.

Visit www.americanexpress.ca/shopsmall and follow #ShopSmall for more information.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted by Morning Consult between May 28-June 1, 2020 among a national sample of 750 Canadian consumers and a national sample of 500 Canadian small business owners. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of consumers and small business owners based on age and gender. Results from both samples have a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Mary's Brigadeiro in Toronto's Danforth Village welcomes customers as Amex's #ShopSmall initiative kicks off (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

As more businesses ready to open their doors, Amex stands by local businesses with #ShopSmall (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

SugarKane in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood welcomes customers as Amex's #ShopSmall initiative kicks off (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

SugarKane in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood welcomes customers as Amex's #ShopSmall initiative kicks off (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

Aba's Bagels in Toronto's Forest Hill Village welcomes customers as Amex's #ShopSmall initiative kicks off (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

SOURCE American Express Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/24/c6465.html