'This is the American dream': Read Ke Huy Quan's emotional Oscars acceptance speech

There were suddenly tears everywhere, all at once when Ariana DeBose's voice cracked as she announced Ke Huy Quan's Oscar win.

The "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star was met with more than 30 seconds of rousing applause and cheers as he accepted his first Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Quan, 51, became a fan-favorite this awards season for both his performance in the action dramedy (for which Jamie Lee Curtis soon after also took home a trophy for her supporting role). He took home awards at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Waymond Wang in "Everything."

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Thank you. Thank you. My mom is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like these only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This– this is the American dream. Thank you so much.

"Thank you so much to the Academy for this honor of a lifetime. Thank you to my mom for the sacrifices she made to get me here. To my little brother, David, who calls me every day just to remind me to take care of myself: I love you, brother. Thank you to Ken for all of your support and for everything you've done. Thank you to A24, (directors) the Daniels, Jamie (Lee Curtis) and Michelle (Yeoh) and my 'Goonies' brother for life, Jeff Cohen.

"I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Ariana DeBose, 'Goonies' cast members react

DeBose, joined onstage by "CODA" alum Troy Kotsur, joked afterward that she was "a big old softie" for crying over Quan's win.

"I feel you," Kotsur replied.

Online, Quan's "Goonies" alums celebrated their former co-star, 38 years after the film was released. Corey Feldman, who played Mouth, shared a video of his live reaction of watching his "brother" Quan win.

"It happened. Oh, so beautiful. Amazing," Feldman said through tears. "Amazing, my brother. We love you, we love you, we love you. I'm so proud of you. I knew you were going to do it."

Prior to the awards show, Quan shared a video of himself and Cohen, who played Chunk in "Goonies," hugging in a hotel hallway, both donned in their tuxedos. "I'm so proud of you," Cohen said before Quan kissed him on each cheek.

